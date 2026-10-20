PSG dismantle Barcelona to extend unbeaten Champions League run to 13 games

Lucas HERNANDEZ of PSG celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League, League Phase MD3 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, Barca at Parc des Princes Stadium on October 20, 2026

Lucas HERNANDEZ of PSG celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League, League Phase MD3 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, Barca at Parc des Princes Stadium on October 20, 2026

PSG scored four goals to defeat Barcelona 4-2 in Paris, extend their Champions League unbeaten run to 13 matches and hand the Catalans their first defeat of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain delivered an impressive 4-2 victory over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes to extend their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to 13 matches and maintain their position at the top of the 2026/27 league-phase table.

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The reigning European heavyweights produced an aggressive attacking display to hand Barcelona their first defeat of the season, exposing the Catalan side's defensive weaknesses in an entertaining contest that featured six goals.

Despite twice surrendering the lead, PSG demonstrated their attacking quality and resilience to secure all three points, with goals from Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz sealing a memorable victory.

PSG immediately put Barcelona under pressure, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia striking the woodwork in the opening stages. Ousmane Dembélé and Doué also tested goalkeeper Joan García as the hosts looked to establish control from the first whistle.

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Barcelona struggled to cope with the intensity of PSG's pressing, repeatedly giving away possession during the opening exchanges.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Dembélé appeared to pick up a hamstring injury before the midway point of the first half. The French forward was forced off and replaced by Ferran Torres.

Barcelona gradually found opportunities of their own, with Matvey Safonov producing an important save to deny Raphinha from close range.

At the other end, García kept his side in the contest with a series of impressive interventions. The Barcelona goalkeeper denied Torres twice and also stopped a dangerous effort from Fabián Ruiz.

However, García could do little to prevent PSG from taking the lead as half-time approached.

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Doué found space and unleashed a powerful low strike into the bottom corner, giving the hosts a deserved advantage after their early attacking dominance.

Barcelona had an opportunity to respond before the interval when Fermín López was sent through on goal by Pedri, but the midfielder failed to beat Safonov in a one-on-one situation.

Barcelona emerged with greater purpose after the restart and began to threaten PSG's defense.

The hosts initially came close to extending their lead on the counter-attack, but García produced another excellent save to keep his team within reach.

The visitors subsequently found an equalizer through Xavi Espart, who marked his Champions League debut with an impressive finish after breaking through the PSG defense and beating Safonov.

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The goal shifted momentum towards Barcelona, who appeared increasingly dangerous as the match progressed.

PSG were also forced to contend with injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos, while Barcelona's triple substitution strengthened their push for a comeback.

Torres nearly put the visitors ahead when he struck the post from close range with around 20 minutes remaining.

That missed opportunity proved costly.

PSG regained the lead against the run of play when Lucas Hernandez rose to head home from the resulting corner, restoring the hosts' advantage and shifting the pressure back onto Barcelona.

The visitors refused to surrender, however, and Lamine Yamal produced a moment of individual brilliance to make it 2-2.

The Barcelona teenager outpaced Warren Zaïre-Emery before squeezing a toe-poked finish past Safonov from an extremely tight angle, giving the visitors renewed hope of salvaging a result.

Their celebrations were short-lived.

Just two minutes later, Vitinha restored PSG's lead with a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area, punishing Barcelona for failing to maintain their defensive organization.

With the visitors chasing another equalizer, PSG found further space to exploit as the match entered its closing stages.

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Fabián Ruiz then scored PSG's fourth goal to put the result beyond doubt and complete an emphatic victory for the French champions.

The victory extends PSG's unbeaten run in the Champions League to 13 matches and keeps them at the top of the league-phase standings with maximum points.

For Barcelona, the defeat represents their first loss of the 2026/27 season and raises fresh concerns about their defensive reliability.

The Catalans have now gone 18 consecutive Champions League matches without keeping a clean sheet, a statistic that will concern manager Hansi Flick as his team seeks to establish itself among the leading contenders for the trophy.

While Barcelona demonstrated their attacking threat by scoring twice in Paris, their inability to contain PSG's decisive attacks ultimately proved costly.

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PSG, meanwhile, strengthened their credentials as serious contenders for European glory, combining pressing intensity, individual quality and clinical finishing to overcome a resilient Barcelona side.