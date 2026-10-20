GH¢200m allocated to reclaim 5,000 acres of galamsey-damaged land from 2027 – Mahama
Mahama says GH¢200 million has been allocated to reclaim 5,000 acres of land damaged by illegal mining from 2027.
He said illegal mining had damaged about 12,000 acres nationwide, while NAIMOS had reclaimed nearly 800 acres.
President John Dramani Mahama has announced a GH¢200 million allocation to reclaim 5,000 acres of land destroyed by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, with work expected to begin in 2027.
He made the announcement on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the opening of the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra, where he commended the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources and Finance for the initiative.
“And to also commend the Minister of Land and Natural Resources and the Minister of Finance, 200 million Ghana cedis has been allocated for the reclamation of 5,000 acres of land starting next year,” he said.
The programme forms part of the government's efforts to restore land damaged by illegal mining and protect forests, farmlands and water bodies.
Mahama noted that illegal mining had destroyed approximately 12,000 acres of land across the country, making restoration necessary to address the environmental damage.
He disclosed that the National Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (NAIMOS) had already reclaimed nearly 800 acres of mined-out land and planted useful crops on the restored areas.
The President also commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for awarding the Ghana Armed Forces a contract to reclaim 253 acres of land damaged by illegal mining in the Tano-Nimiri Forest, aimed at restoring degraded portions of the forest and addressing the environmental impact of irresponsible mining.
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The government is also working to protect forest reserves from illegal mining.
Mahama said nine forest reserves previously designated as red zones because armed illegal miners made access dangerous had been cleared of the miners and were being prepared for reclamation.
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