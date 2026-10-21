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PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to undergo surgery after ACL injury against Barcelona

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:14 - 21 October 2026
Soccer, Champions League 2026, PSG vs. Barcelona 4–2, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, October 20, 2026, Garnier-Étienne — Kvaratskhelia injury at 59 , L 21 October 2026 Paris Parc des Princes
Soccer, Champions League 2026, PSG vs. Barcelona 4–2, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, October 20, 2026, Garnier-Étienne — Kvaratskhelia injury at 59 , L 21 October 2026 Paris Parc des Princes
PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after rupturing his right knee ACL during the Champions League victory over Barcelona.
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Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the French champions’ 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

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The Georgia international suffered the injury during Tuesday night’s encounter at the Parc des Princes, leaving PSG facing a significant setback despite their impressive European win.

Kvaratskhelia was forced off in the second half after sustaining the injury in a challenge involving Barcelona’s Xavi Espart.

The 25-year-old immediately grabbed his right knee after going to the ground in visible discomfort. PSG’s medical staff attended to him on the pitch before helping him leave the field, as he was unable to put weight on his injured leg.

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The injury is expected to keep the winger out of action for a considerable period, although the club has not announced a specific recovery timeline.

PSG confirmed the severity of Kvaratskhelia’s injury in a medical update released on Wednesday morning.

The French club announced that the winger had suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Champions League match against Barcelona and would require surgery in the coming days.

"Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days," the club stated.

The confirmation represents a major blow for PSG, with Kvaratskhelia facing a lengthy rehabilitation process following the serious knee injury.

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Kvaratskhelia’s injury came during a memorable night for PSG, who secured a 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

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However, the result was overshadowed by concerns over the fitness of key players, with the club reportedly facing a triple injury setback during the contest.

The Georgian winger’s absence could affect PSG’s attacking options as they continue their campaign, particularly given his ability to create chances, take on defenders and contribute in the final third.

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For now, the immediate priority will be surgery and rehabilitation, with further information about his recovery expected from the club in due course.

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