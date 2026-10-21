Ghana cedi strengthens against dollar and euro but weakens against pound: Latest BoG rates

The Ghana cedi strengthened against the US dollar and euro but weakened slightly against the British pound on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. See the latest BoG exchange rates and Tuesday’s figures.

The Ghana cedi has strengthened against the US dollar and euro but weakened slightly against the British pound, according to the latest interbank exchange rates for Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

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The latest figures show a decline in the buying and selling rates of the dollar and euro compared with Tuesday, October 20, while the pound recorded a marginal increase.

The rates are based on average interbank figures used by commercial banks at the close of business on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The cedi gained ground against the US dollar, with the buying rate falling from GH¢11.6592 on Tuesday to GH¢11.6000 on Wednesday. The selling rate also declined from GH¢11.6708 to GH¢11.6116.

This represents a decrease of GH¢0.0592 in both rates, indicating an appreciation of the cedi against the dollar in the reported interbank figures.

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The British pound moved in the opposite direction, with its buying rate rising from GH¢15.5067 to GH¢15.5104. The selling rate increased from GH¢15.5234 to GH¢15.5270.

The changes indicate a marginal weakening of the cedi against sterling.

The euro's buying rate fell from GH¢13.0638 on Tuesday to GH¢13.0252 on Wednesday, while its selling rate declined from GH¢13.0756 to GH¢13.0370.

The movement indicates that the cedi strengthened against the euro over the period.