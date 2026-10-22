7 missing Ghanaian fishermen rescued in Benin waters after days at sea

7 missing Ghanaian fishermen rescued in Benin waters after days at sea

7 missing Ghanaian fishermen rescued in Benin waters after days at sea

Seven Ghanaian fishermen missing after leaving Sekondi for Axim have been rescued in Benin’s waters, with authorities arranging their safe return.

Seven Ghanaian fishermen who went missing during a fishing expedition off the coast of Axim have been rescued in Benin’s territorial waters, according to the Western Regional Marine Police Command.

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The fishermen were rescued by local fishermen on Wednesday, October 21, at about 10 p.m., three days after their disappearance was reported to the police.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, the Marine Police Command confirmed the rescue and said arrangements were underway to bring the men safely back to Ghana.

The operation involves coordination between the Marine Police, the Ghana Navy, and security counterparts in Benin and Togo to facilitate the fishermen’s return.

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The Western Regional Marine Police Command identified the rescued fishermen as Kofi Emmanuel, 32; Uncle Amoah, 45; Kwamena Nkum, 29; Kofi Aboagye, 36; Doboa, 35; Agya Badu, 42; and Kwamena Akyem, 40.

Their rescue brings relief following concerns over their whereabouts after their canoe failed to return from a fishing expedition as expected.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances that led the fishermen into Benin’s territorial waters.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the Fishing Harbour Police Station in Sekondi on Sunday, October 18, by the canoe’s owner, Nana Kweku Atta.

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Mr Atta told investigators that the canoe had departed the Sekondi Fishing Harbour on Friday, October 9, for a fishing expedition offshore Axim.

However, the vessel and its seven crew members failed to return as expected, prompting concerns about their safety.

Preliminary investigations indicated that repeated attempts to contact the fishermen had been unsuccessful. The inability to establish communication with the crew led to the matter being reported to the police.

The subsequent search and coordination efforts eventually led to the fishermen being located in Benin’s territorial waters, where local fishermen rescued them.

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The Marine Police Command said arrangements were being made to facilitate the fishermen’s safe return to Ghana.

The process involves cooperation among the Ghanaian authorities and their counterparts in Benin and Togo, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration in responding to incidents involving fishermen operating in coastal waters.