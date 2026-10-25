Mbappe double sinks Barcelona as Real Madrid claim thrilling El Clasico win

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF runs with the ball during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match between FC Barcelona, Barca and Real Madrid CF at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF runs with the ball during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match between FC Barcelona, Barca and Real Madrid CF at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, including a late winner, as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 to end their rivals' perfect start to the La Liga season and close the gap at the top to three points.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the 265th El Clasico, ending the Catalan giants’ perfect start to the La Liga season.

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Barcelona entered the encounter hoping to become the first team in Spanish top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches of a campaign. However, Real Madrid produced a decisive performance to claim all three points.

Madrid threatened early when Arda Guler capitalized on a misplaced pass from Pedri, but the midfielder fired over the crossbar.

Mbappe also came close before breaking the deadlock four minutes before half-time. The French forward reached 10 La Liga goals for the season when Gerard Martin’s attempted clearance struck him and deflected into the net.

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Barcelona responded after the break and found an equalizer in the 61st minute. Raphinha collected the ball inside the penalty area before finishing into the far corner to register his 15th goal across all competitions this season.

Both sides created opportunities as the contest intensified. Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who replaced the flu-stricken Thibaut Courtois, made crucial saves to thwart Barcelona's attempts.

As the match appeared to be heading towards a draw, Mbappe scored again three minutes before the end. Eduardo Camavinga won possession of a through ball and squared for his compatriot to finish from close range.

The victory marked Real Madrid’s first win at Barcelona’s home ground since October 2023 and strengthened their position in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid remain third in the standings but have moved within three points of leaders Barcelona, whose run of 23 consecutive home league victories came to an end.

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