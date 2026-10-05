‘Don’t be angry, we are here’ – Destiny Etiko defends Nigerian actors in Ghana

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has called for greater unity between Ghana and Nigeria’s film industries amid discussions over the involvement of several Nigerian stars in Ghanaian actor LilWin’s upcoming movie, 'A Journey to Africa'.

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has urged Ghanaians and Nigerians to support cross-border collaborations following discussions about Nigerian actors featuring in LilWin’s upcoming film, A Journey to Africa.

She noted that Ghanaian actors also work on Nigerian productions, particularly YouTube films, arguing that Nigerian stars appearing in Ghanaian movies should not be a source of controversy.

Destiny called for unity among African filmmakers and dismissed suggestions that public expectations surrounding A Journey to Africa were putting her under pressure.

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The actress, who is part of the cast, said the presence of Nigerian actors in the Ghanaian production should be viewed as an opportunity for collaboration rather than a reason for tension between the two countries.

Speaking from the set of the movie, Destiny questioned why Ghanaians would object to Nigerian actors being invited to work on a Ghanaian production.

I'm in the wrong position to answer that question. That question shouldn't be for me; it should be for the producer who contacted us. If he feels they do not love us, he wouldn't have brought us here. I feel it's a good thing. Why should they be angry about that?

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According to Destiny, the movement of actors between Ghana and Nigeria is not a one-way arrangement.

She noted that Ghanaian actors and entertainers have also been travelling to Nigeria to work on film projects, particularly productions made for YouTube.

She said;

We have a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria as well. I don't want to mention names, but top Ghanaian celebrities are in Nigeria right now shooting YouTube films. So us coming here also to shoot, I don't think it's a big deal,

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Her comments come amid conversations about the long-standing relationship between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, with actors from both countries regularly appearing in each other's productions.

For Destiny, the focus should be on creating opportunities for artistes across Africa rather than drawing lines based on nationality.

The actress further encouraged Ghanaians and Nigerians to embrace cross-border collaborations and work towards strengthening the continent's creative sector.

She said;

We should accept ourselves. We are Africans; we should love ourselves, and we should push the industry forward, not necessarily being angry that one person is in your country and you are not in the film

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She believes such collaborations can help bring African creatives closer together while creating opportunities for actors and filmmakers beyond their respective home countries.

With 'A Journey to Africa' already generating interest among movie lovers, Destiny was also asked whether the expectations surrounding the project had put her under pressure.

The actress dismissed the suggestion and indicated that she was not allowing public expectations to weigh on her.

She said;

Pressure? I'm not pressured. They are expecting. I don't want to say certain things honestly, but let's just leave it at that. I've answered the ones I can. Please, can I go and sit down?

Her comments come as anticipation builds around LilWin's production, which brings together prominent Ghanaian and Nigerian actors in what is being positioned as a cross-border film collaboration.