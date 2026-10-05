BBNaija: Full list of all 11 winners since the show began
Temi Nkem has won Big Brother Naija Season 11, taking home the N160 million grand prize at the reality show’s finale.
Aikou finished as the first runner-up, while Sheba emerged as the second runner-up. Barry, Oyin, Ricky, Flora, Tram and Bluethopia were evicted during the finale.
Temi becomes the 11th BBNaija winner since the show began in 2006, succeeding Season 10 winner Imisioluwa ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale.
The win makes Temi the 11th housemate to claim the coveted BBNaija title since the reality show began in 2006.
She succeeds Imisioluwa ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale, who won the 10th season in 2025 and walked away with a N150 million prize.
How the finale unfolded
Temi secured the top spot ahead of nine other finalists as the competition came to an end.
Aikou finished as the first runner-up, while Sheba took the second runner-up position.
The remaining finalists — Barry, Oyin, Ricky, Flora, Tram and Bluethopia — were evicted at different stages of the finale as the winner was gradually revealed.
Temi’s victory adds another name to the growing list of BBNaija housemates who have used the reality show as a springboard for careers in entertainment and other areas of public life.
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Full list of Big Brother Naija winners
Since its launch, BBNaija has produced a new winner almost every year, with the exception of seasons with different formats.
The winners are:
1. Katung Aduwak – Season 1 (2006)
2. Michael Efe Ejeba – Season 2 (2017)
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3. Miracle Igbokwe – Season 3 (2018)
4. Mercy Eke – Season 4 (2019)
5. Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe– Season 5 (2020)
6. Hazel ‘Whitemoney’ Onou – Season 6 (2021)
7. Ijeoma ‘Phyna’ Otabor – Season 7 (2022)
8. Ilebaye Odiniya – Season 8 All Stars (2023)
9. Kingsley ‘Kellyrae’ Sule – Season 9 (2024)
10. Imisioluwa ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale – Season 10 (2025)
11. Temi Nkem – Season 11 (2026)
With her Season 11 victory, Temi now joins a group of former housemates whose time on the BBNaija stage has helped shape their careers beyond the reality show.