Chef Abbys Returns from Texas After Expanding Her Global Culinary Reach at Social Fest

Chef Abbys Returns from Texas After Expanding Her Global Culinary Reach at Social Fest

Chef Abbys Returns from Texas After Expanding Her Global Culinary Reach at Social Fest

Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abbys has returned from Texas following high-profile engagements at Social Fest in McAllen. Joining creators like Fork It and Keith Lee, she shared how culinary storytelling can build long-term legacy.

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Ghanaian culinary creator and cultural ambassador Chef Abbys has returned from Texas, United States, following a series of engagements that further expanded her presence within the global creator and digital media space.

A key highlight of the trip was her participation at Social Fest in McAllen, Texas, where she joined fellow creators Fork It, Freddsters and Arnie Tax for a panel discussion titled “How Food Creators Turn Recipes Into Reach,” hosted by Ivanna Mendoza.

The conversation explored the evolving role of digital creators, the influence they can build, and how content creation can develop into a platform for long-term impact and legacy. Chef Abbys shared perspectives drawn from her experience in culinary storytelling, emphasising the importance of building a distinct identity, creating meaningful influence and establishing a legacy beyond content and audience numbers.

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The Texas trip also saw Chef Abbys share the stage with notable personalities, including food creator Keith Lee and actor Terrence Howard, alongside other personalities and industry figures.

Her participation in these engagements reflects the growing reach of her work beyond Ghana and her continued efforts to position African food, culture and culinary storytelling within wider international conversations.