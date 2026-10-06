Ghana cautions citizens over fake job offers linked to cybercrime in Zambia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Ghanaians travelling to Zambia or seeking employment there to exercise extreme caution and thoroughly verify job offers following reports of people being lured into the country through fraudulent recruitment schemes.

Ghana has warned citizens about fake job offers linked to forced cybercrime activities in Zambia.

The warning follows the arrest of six Ghanaians among 79 people in a Lusaka operation.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry urges job seekers to verify employers and recruitment agencies before travelling.

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The Ministry said some Ghanaians have been recruited through purported legitimate employment opportunities and subsequently subjected to coercive conditions and forced involvement in cybercrime activities.

The advisory, issued on October 5, 2026, follows the arrest of six Ghanaians in Lusaka during a joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Department of Immigration on August 23.

The operation targeted a facility suspected of being involved in organised cybercrime activities and resulted in the arrest of 79 people, including 10 Zambians and 69 foreign nationals.

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Arrest of six Ghanaians in Lusaka during a joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Department of Immigration

The Ministry said reports received by the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka indicated that some of those arrested had been recruited through jobs advertised as legitimate online data-entry positions.

According to the Ministry, some were subsequently forced into online scam activities after their passports were confiscated by their employers.

Ministry's advice to Ghanaians

The Ministry said the situation highlights the growing use of fraudulent employment opportunities by human trafficking syndicates to lure unsuspecting job seekers into illicit activities.

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It therefore advised Ghanaians seeking employment in Zambia to verify job offers and the organisations behind them before travelling.

“The Ministry hereby advises Ghanaians travelling to or seeking employment opportunities in Zambia to exercise extreme caution and thoroughly verify the authenticity of employment offers, recruitment agencies and prospective employers before travelling.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghanaians already living in Zambia have also been urged to remain vigilant when responding to online employment opportunities.

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“Ghanaians living in Zambia are also urged to remain vigilant, exercise caution when responding to online employment opportunities, and maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka for consular assistance if the need arises.”