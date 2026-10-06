Top 10 Greatest Football Players of All Time: Lionel Messi leads Ronaldo, Pele, and Maradona

Lionel Messi tops our ranking of the 10 greatest football players of all time, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Maradona and other football legends.

Who is the greatest football player of all time?

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It is one of the biggest and most debated questions in football. Different generations have produced players capable of changing matches, winning major trophies, and redefining what is possible on a football pitch.

From Pelé and Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the debate has never had a universally accepted answer.

However, when individual brilliance, career longevity, goals and assists, major trophies, international success, individual awards, big-game performances, and influence on football are considered together, some names stand above the rest.

Our ranking places Lionel Messi at No. 1, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, and Diego Maradona.

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Here is our list of the top 10 greatest football players of all time.

There is no official FIFA or UEFA ranking of the greatest footballers in history, so this is an editorial ranking.

The players were assessed using several major criteria:

Individual ability and technical quality

Career statistics

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Major trophies won

International achievements

Individual awards

Performances in major competitions

Longevity and consistency

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Influence on their clubs, countries, and the wider game

Peak performance and legacy

Because football has changed dramatically across generations, raw statistics alone cannot determine the ranking.

A player from the 1950s cannot be judged entirely by the same statistical standards as a player competing in the modern era.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Argentina | Forward | 2004–present

Lionel Messi is our No. 1 greatest football player of all time.

The Argentine's combination of goalscoring, playmaking, dribbling, chance creation, consistency, and longevity makes his overall case exceptionally difficult to match.

Messi has won the biggest trophies available to him, including the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, and UEFA Champions League, while also becoming the most decorated individual in Ballon d'Or history with eight awards.

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His World Cup story was particularly important to his legacy.

After years of criticism over his international record, Messi finally led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball.

He later added another extraordinary World Cup campaign in 2026, taking his World Cup tally to 21 goals across 34 appearances, according to FIFA. (FIFA)

Messi's career numbers are equally remarkable. Current statistical records put him at more than 900 senior career goals, with his output spread across Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and Argentina.

Category Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 8 FIFA World Cup 1 Copa América 2 UEFA Champions League 4 La Liga titles 10 European Golden Shoes 6 Argentina goals 125 World Cup goals 21 World Cup appearances 34 Senior career goals 900+

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Messi combines the qualities of a goalscorer and a midfielder better than almost anyone in football history.

He can control a match without scoring, create chances from nothing, beat multiple defenders, score free kicks, and produce decisive moments in finals.

His longevity is another major part of the argument. Today, he has hanged his boots for the national team.

Verdict: The most complete attacking footballer of his generation and, in our ranking, the greatest player football has produced.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

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Portugal | Forward | 2002–present

Cristiano Ronaldo

If Messi represents the ultimate combination of playmaking and scoring, Cristiano Ronaldo represents perhaps the greatest goalscoring and athletic evolution in football history.

Ronaldo has succeeded in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia while also becoming Portugal's greatest-ever international goalscorer.

As of October 2026, current career tallies have Ronaldo on 979 senior goals, just 21 short of the 1,000-goal milestone.

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His Real Madrid numbers alone demonstrate his extraordinary level. The Portuguese scored 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances for the Spanish giants.

He also holds the record for the most Champions League goals, with 140 in current career records.

Category Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 5 UEFA Champions League 5 FIFA World Cup 0 European Championship 1 UEFA Nations League 2 Portugal goals 146 Champions League goals 140 Senior career goals 979 Real Madrid goals 451

Ronaldo's international career is also extraordinary. He has scored more goals for a men's national team than any other player and has continued producing at an elite level well into his 40s.

FIFA describes his evolution from a winger at Manchester United into an elite goalscorer capable of scoring with both feet, from distance and in the air.

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Verdict: The greatest goalscorer of the modern era and one of football's most complete forwards.

3. Pelé

Pelé

Brazil | Forward | 1956–1977

Before Messi and Ronaldo dominated the modern era, Pelé was the benchmark for football greatness.

Known as the King of Football, Pelé remains the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups.

He lifted the trophy with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970, a record that still stands.

Pelé was just 17 when he became a World Cup winner in 1958, making him the youngest player to win the tournament.

His official career statistics are often confused because different organizations count friendlies and exhibition matches differently. Reuters' widely used official-match tally credits him with 757 goals in 812 official matches, while Brazilian sources have historically used much larger totals that include non-official games.

Category Pelé FIFA World Cups 3 Brazil goals 77 World Cup goals 12 World Cup titles 1958, 1962, 1970 Copa Libertadores 2 Brazilian league titles 6 Official career goals 757* Santos competitive goals 643

Pelé also won two Copa Libertadores titles with Santos and six Brazilian league championships.

Verdict: The most successful World Cup player ever and the defining football superstar of his generation.

4. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow

Argentina | Attacking midfielder | 1976–1997

Diego Maradona's case is built around peak brilliance and extraordinary influence.

Few players have ever carried a team as heavily as Maradona did during Argentina's 1986 World Cup triumph and Napoli's rise in Italian football.

At the 1986 World Cup, Maradona scored five goals and provided five assists as Argentina won the tournament.

His performances against England in the quarter-final produced two of the most famous goals in football history: the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century."

FIFA records Maradona among the players with the most World Cup appearances, with 21 matches across four tournaments.

Category Diego Maradona Argentina caps 91 Argentina goals 34 World Cup appearances 21 World Cup goals 8 World Cup titles 1 Serie A titles 2 UEFA Cup 1 Club goals 300+

Maradona's most important club achievement came with Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup, transforming the Italian club into a major force.

Verdict: Perhaps the greatest example of an individual player carrying a team through sheer personality, creativity, and ability.

5. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff

Netherlands | Forward/attacking midfielder | 1964–1984

Johan Cruyff changed football both as a player and as a thinker.

The Dutchman was the central figure in the famous Total Football philosophy developed around Ajax and the Netherlands.

Cruyff won three Ballon d'Or awards and played a leading role in Ajax's three consecutive European Cup triumphs between 1971 and 1973.

UEFA records Cruyff with 704 club appearances and 392 goals, while he scored 33 goals in 48 appearances for the Netherlands.

Category Johan Cruyff Ballon d'Or 3 European Cups 3 Netherlands caps 48 Netherlands goals 33 Club appearances 704 Club goals 392 World Cup finals 1 World Cup result Runner-up, 1974

Cruyff's importance went beyond his statistics.

His understanding of space, movement, pressing, and positional football influenced generations of players and coaches, including his later work as Barcelona manager.

He also helped transform Barcelona as a player and later returned to the club as a coach, where his ideas shaped the foundations of the modern Barça philosophy.

Verdict: One of football's greatest players and one of its most important tactical innovators.

6. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer (right) and Johan Cruyff, during the 1974 World Cup final. Staff (EFE)

West Germany | Defender/libero | 1964–1983

Putting a defender among the greatest players ever is difficult.

Putting Franz Beckenbauer there is not.

The Kaiser revolutionized the role of the libero, combining defensive intelligence with passing, ball carrying, and leadership.

Beckenbauer won the 1974 World Cup as captain of West Germany and later became world champion again as a coach in 1990.

Category Franz Beckenbauer Ballon d'Or 2 FIFA World Cup 1 European Championship 1 European Cups 3 Germany caps 103 Germany goals 14 Bundesliga appearances 396 Bundesliga goals 44

Beckenbauer remains one of only a handful of people to win the World Cup both as a player and as a coach.

Verdict: The greatest defender/libero on this list and arguably the most influential defensive player in football history.

7. Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo Nazário

Brazil | Striker | 1993–2011

Before injuries interrupted his prime, Ronaldo Nazário was arguably the most terrifying striker in world football.

His combination of acceleration, strength, dribbling, finishing, and movement made him almost impossible to defend against.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 19 World Cup matches, a record that stood as the tournament's best mark among Brazil players until later generations emerged.

He won two World Cups with Brazil, although he did not play in Brazil's 1994 matches. His greatest World Cup moment came in 2002 when he scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 final victory over Germany.

Category Ronaldo Nazário FIFA World Cups 2 Brazil caps 98 Brazil goals 62 World Cup goals 15 Ballon d'Or 2 FIFA World Player awards 3 Career appearances 615 Career goals 414

Ronaldo's club career included spells at PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Corinthians, with 414 goals recorded across his club and international career in one major statistical compilation.

Verdict: Injuries prevented an even greater statistical legacy, but at his peak, few forwards in history have been more devastating.

8. Alfredo Di Stéfano

Alfredo Di Stéfano | Getty Images

Argentina/Spain | Forward | 1945–1966

Alfredo Di Stéfano was the engine of Real Madrid's first European dynasty.

He was not simply a goalscorer. He could drop deep, create attacks, defend, dictate the tempo, and finish moves.

Real Madrid's official records credit Di Stéfano with 396 official appearances and 308 goals for the club.

More importantly, he led Madrid to five consecutive European Cups, scoring in every one of those finals.

He also won eight Spanish league titles, one Spanish Cup, and an Intercontinental Cup with the club.

Category Alfredo Di Stéfano Real Madrid appearances 396 Real Madrid goals 308 European Cups 5 La Liga titles 8 Intercontinental Cups 1 Ballon d'Or 2 Super Ballon d'Or 1 Pichichi trophies 5

Di Stéfano remains the only recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or, awarded by France Football in 1989.

Verdict: The complete footballer who built Real Madrid into the dominant force of early European football.

9. Zinedine Zidane

France legend Zinedine Zidane

France | Midfielder | 1989–2006

Few midfielders have combined elegance, technique, control, and big-game influence like Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman was central to France's golden generation, scoring twice in the 1998 World Cup final as France defeated Brazil 3-0.

He then helped France win Euro 2000.

At club level, Zidane enjoyed successful spells with Juventus and Real Madrid and produced one of the most iconic goals in Champions League final history with his left-foot volley against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002.

Category Zinedine Zidane France caps 108 France goals 31 FIFA World Cup 1 European Championship 1 Champions League 1 Ballon d'Or 1 FIFA World Player awards 3 Real Madrid appearances 227 Real Madrid goals 49

The French Football Federation confirms Zidane's 108 caps and 31 international goals, as well as his World Cup, European Championship, and three World Cup campaigns.

Real Madrid also credits him with 227 official appearances and 49 goals for the club.

Verdict: One of the greatest midfielders ever and a player whose reputation grew even stronger on football's biggest stages.

10. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho beendet Fußball-Karriere Ronaldinho beendet seine Fußball-Karriere. © dpa

Brazil | Attacking midfielder | 1998–2018

Completing the top 10 is Ronaldinho, arguably one of the most entertaining players football has ever produced.

The Brazilian played with an extraordinary combination of flair, creativity, improvisation and technical skill.

At Barcelona, Ronaldinho helped transform the club's fortunes, winning two La Liga titles and the 2006 Champions League.

Category Ronaldinho Brazil caps 97 Brazil goals 33 FIFA World Cup 1 Copa América 1 Confederations Cup 1 Champions League 1 Ballon d'Or 1 FIFA World Player awards 2 Barcelona appearances 207 Barcelona goals 98

Barcelona's official records credit him with 98 goals in 207 matches for the club, while he also won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

Ronaldinho was also part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad and remains one of the most influential entertainers of the modern game.

Verdict: His peak was relatively shorter than some of the players above him, but few footballers have made the sport look as joyful and effortless.

Top 10 Greatest Football Players of All Time