Anthony Baffoe withdraws from committee tasked to search for Black Stars coach

Anthony Baffoe, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach

Anthony Baffoe, member of the committee tasked to recommend the new coach

Anthony Baffoe has declined to serve on Ghana’s five-member committee searching for the next Black Stars coach, with reports citing consultation and communication concerns.

Anthony Baffoe has declined his role on the committee searching for Ghana’s next Black Stars coach.

Citi Sports reports that Baffoe was not properly consulted before his appointment was announced.

The five-member committee must submit its recommendation by October 9, with Ghana facing Somalia in the AFCON qualifiers in November.

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Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe has declined to serve on the five-member committee tasked with finding Ghana’s next Black Stars head coach, according to Citi Sports.

READ ALSO: Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

Stephen Appiah, Fred Pappoe, Anthony Baffoe and Faisal Chibsah

According to the report he rejected the role because of miscommunication issues over his appointment.

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Baffoe was named as a member of the committee announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation on October 2.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

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However, Citi Sports reports that he had not accepted the appointment before his name was made public and was not properly consulted.

He was named alongside former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, high-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah and football administrator Agbesi Dzakpasu, under the chairmanship of former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe.

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Baffoe remains willing to support Ghana in other capacities but does not want to take part in the current coaching search. His reasons for rejection are reportedly linked to the broader approach to football development rather than a lack of support for the Black Stars.

The committee was formed on October 2, after Carlos Queiroz and the GFA mutually agreed to end his tenure on October 1, following Ghana’s difficult start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ex-Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening qualifier before suffering a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia, leaving Ghana without a point from their first two matches.

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The committee has been assigned with identifying, assessing and recommending a suitable coach for the vacant position and is expected to submit its report by Friday, October 9, 2026.