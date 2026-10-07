Mikel Arteta signs a new long-term contract with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has committed his future to Arsenal until June 2030 after guiding the Gunners to a historic league title and the club’s first in 22 years.

Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract, committing his future to the Premier League club as they look to build on a landmark period in their history.

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The new agreement reflects Arsenal's confidence in Arteta's leadership and their ambition to establish a sustained era of success after a historic campaign last season.

Arteta became the seventh title-winning manager in Arsenal's history last season after guiding the Gunners to their 14th league title.

The triumph was Arsenal's fourth Premier League title and their first league championship in 22 years.

The club said the new deal is designed to build on that success while maintaining a sustainable approach to competing for major honors and strengthening the relationship between Arsenal and their supporters.

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Kroenke family back to Arteta

Arsenal co-chairs Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke expressed their delight at extending Arteta's stay and praised the Spaniard's contribution since returning to the club in 2019.

“It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead.

“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019.

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

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Arsenal targets a new winning era

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said the club's ambition is to establish a sustained period of success with Arteta at the helm.

“This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel. We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfill our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters.

“Mikel has the belief, determination, and understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together.”

Arteta commits his future to Arsenal

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Arteta described the contract extension as a privilege and said he was excited about continuing the journey with the club.

“It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, with its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support and feel honored to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine—and ours—in return.”

Arteta's Arsenal record

Arteta was appointed Arsenal head coach in December 2019, beginning a managerial tenure that has now developed into one of the most successful in the club's history.

His latest contract, now as Arsenal manager, runs until June 2030.

The Spaniard has overseen 361 matches in all competitions, recording a 62.05 per cent win rate, the highest of any full-time manager in Arsenal's history.

Arsenal have also confirmed that Arteta's coaching staff have renewed their contracts, with their agreements running in line with the manager's new deal.