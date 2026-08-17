5 Ghanaian Artistes Who Have Sold Out Major Concerts in the UK

5 Ghanaian Artistes Who Have Sold Out Major Concerts in the UK

Stonebwoy and 4 Ghanaian artistes who have sold out major concerts in the UK

Ghanaian musicians have continued to strengthen their presence in the United Kingdom, with several artistes attracting large audiences and selling out some of London's most prominent concert venues.

Stonebwoy leads the list, becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a sold-out show at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London in 2026, after previous sold-out performances at Electric Brixton and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi and Kuami Eugene have also recorded notable sold-out or full-capacity headline performances at major London venues, particularly indigo at The O2.

Their achievements highlight the growing international appeal of Ghanaian music, with Ghanaian artistes increasingly filling some of the UK's biggest entertainment venues.

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From headline performances at the indigo at The O2 to major milestones at the Royal Albert Hall and OVO Arena Wembley, these achievements demonstrate the growing international appeal of Ghanaian music.

Here are some Ghanaian artistes who have recorded notable sold-out shows in the UK:

1. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has emerged as one of Ghana's strongest live performers in the UK, with multiple sold-out London shows.

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In October 2023, he sold out Electric Brixton, a venue with a capacity of about 1,700, during his 5th Dimension tour. His official website confirmed the performance as a sold-out concert.

He followed that with another sold-out London performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8, 2025, during his UP & RUNNIN6 tour. The venue holds roughly 2,000 people.

Stonebwoy then reached an even bigger milestone on August 15, 2026, when he became the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a sold-out concert at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley with BHIM Festival. MyJoyOnline reported that the venue was sold out for the historic performance.

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2. Sarkodie

Sarkodie has also built a strong record of selling out major UK venues.

In March 2016, he headlined a sold-out concert at indigo at The O2 in London. His official YouTube channel described the event as his own sold-out concert at the venue.

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His biggest UK milestone came in 2026 when the UK edition of Rapperholic sold out all 5,272 seats at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the March 6 concert. The Ghana News Agency later confirmed that the venue was filled for the performance.

The success has already led to another major move: Sarkodie's Rapperholic UK is scheduled for The O2 Arena in London on March 6, 2027. The O2's official event page describes the 2026 Royal Albert Hall show as a sold-out London debut.

3. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale was among the Ghanaian artistes who established a strong presence at the indigo at The O2.

His 2016 London concert at the venue sold out, with Pulse Ghana reporting that fans packed the show.

He returned to the same venue in November 2018 for his Reign tour, with tickets reportedly sold out before the concert. Citi Newsroom reported that more than 2,000 fans attended the performance, while contemporary reports noted that the 2016 show had also sold out.

Shatta Wale therefore became one of the Ghanaian artistes to achieve multiple sold-out headline performances at indigo at The O2.

Shatta Wale

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4. KiDi and Kuami Eugene

KiDi and Kuami Eugene made their mark with a joint headline concert at indigo at The O2 in March 2022.

The Ghana News Agency reported that the venue, which had a capacity of more than 2,600 at the time, was fully sold out before the show. The concert featured performances from both artistes as well as surprise appearances from Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and other musicians.

The successful concert demonstrated the commercial strength of Ghanaian acts performing together for audiences in the UK.

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KiDi and Kuami Eugene

5. Medikal

Rapper Medikal joined the list with his Live in London headline concert at indigo at The O2 on May 3, 2024.

The O2's official event page confirms that the concert was Medikal's first UK headline show at the venue. Contemporary Ghanaian media reports subsequently listed him among the Ghanaian artistes who had sold out the indigo at The O2.

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His achievement placed him alongside Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, KiDi and Kuami Eugene among Ghanaian acts with notable sold-out performances at the London venue.

Medikal

The bigger picture

These performances show how Ghanaian artistes have gradually moved from smaller UK venues to some of London's most prestigious stages.

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Stonebwoy's 2026 OVO Arena Wembley milestone represents the biggest venue achievement among the artistes on this list, while Sarkodie's sold-out Royal Albert Hall performance further demonstrated the growing demand for Ghanaian music in the UK.