20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names

Many Ghanaian musicians have reinvented themselves by changing their stage names, using the shift as a way to rebrand, evolve creatively, or connect more closely with fans. From Shatta Wale, who started as Bandana, to Irene Logan becoming Grace Osei, and King Promise shedding Boy P, these transformations reflect personal growth, career strategy, or a fresh start.

Ghana’s music scene, renowned for its energy and creativity, has seen numerous stars transform their careers through such changes.

Here are 20 musicians who took bold steps to elevate their brands by adopting new stage names:

1. Bandana → Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale began his career humbly but is now one of Ghana’s leading dancehall artistes. This year, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, personally invited him to the Flagstaff House for his birthday—a moment widely reported in the media. Recently, he received a brand-new G-Wagon from EIB Network CEO Bola Ray.

Shatta Wale

2. Batman → Samini

Hailed as one of Ghana’s most talented performers, Samini is considered a legend in the dancehall industry. He is credited with mentoring artists such as Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.

Samini

3. Ayigbe Edem → Edem

Edem, one of Ghana’s top rappers, dropped “Ayigbe” from his name after realising the term could be seen as derogatory. He has maintained a consistent musical style throughout his career.

Ayigbe Edem

4. Abortion → Coded

Coded has been part of the popular group 4X4 since its formation. Known for hits like World Trade Centre and hotgirls.com, he is married to Maame Efua, who works at Accra’s Alisa Hotel.

Coded of 4x4 fame

5. Daddy Lumba → DL

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba has captivated fans for decades. Early in his career, he partnered with Nana Acheampong to form the Lumba Brothers and has released over 27 albums.

Daddy Lumba

6. Jane Awindor → Efya

Efya rose to prominence through the Stars of the Future talent show. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, former host of Greetings from Abroad. In May 2016, she signed with Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment.

Efya

7. Gogomi → Mugeez

Mugeez began his career featured on Samini’s first album before forming R2Bees with his cousin, Paedae. It was then that he adopted his real name professionally.

Mugeez

8. Papa Virus/PV → Wutah Afriyie → Afriyie

He was pivotal to the success of the group Wutah. Initially using the name Wutah Afriyie, he later simplified it to Afriyie.

Afriyie Wutah

9. Lazzy → Zeal

A founding member of VIP (now VVIP), Zeal has seen the group evolve and maintain relevance with hits like Koliko.

Genesis - Dangerous feat. Zeal (VVIP)

10. Irene Logan → Grace Osei

In 2024, Irene Logan announced her new stage name, Grace Osei, following her marriage. She describes the change as the start of a fresh chapter in both life and career.

Irene Logan

11. Bertha → Yaa Yaa

Born Bertha Bridget Kankam, the singer-songwriter is now professionally known as Yaa Yaa, a name under which she has gained national acclaim.

Nana Yaa

12. Nightmare → Kumi Guitar

Originally a rapper called Nightmare, he transitioned to highlife music after meeting Kwabena Kwabena, who suggested he use his real name, Nana Yaw Kumi. Later, under his manager Mark Okraku-Mantey, he became Kumi Guitar.

Kumi Guitar signs $100k record label with Zylofon Media

13. Old Soja → Asa Khalifa

The hiplife artist formerly known as Old Solja changed his name to reflect his real identity, Abu-Bakr Saadiq Abdul Karim Khalifa, abbreviated to Asa Khalifa.

14. Etuo Aboba → Bullet (Ruff n Smooth)

Ricky Nana Agyemang, or Bullet, is a musician, songwriter, and record label owner. He gained fame as part of the duo Ruff n Smooth alongside Ahkan.

Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet

15. Osrane → Ahkan → Kwaysi

Ahkan, the other half of Ruff n Smooth, has since rebranded as Kwaysi.

16. A.I → Ayisi

Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware changed his stage name from A.I. to Ayisi after fans confused him with “Artificial Intelligence,” which affected his online visibility.

Ayisi

17. Stretches → Ayesem

18. Boy P → King Promise

Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, moved from Boy P to his current stage name after signing with Killbeatz’s label, rising to mainstream prominence.

Lasmid and King Promise unite on 'No Issues', a smooth blend of Ghanaian soul and afrobeats charm

19. Nana Boroo → Berose 3Sixty

Nana Osei Bonsu, known as Nana Boroo, rebranded completely to Berose 3Sixty, updating both his image and stage persona to make a strong comeback.

Nana Boroo

20. Raquel → Elia-Naa

The singer behind Sweetio now goes by Elia-Naa, a change she describes as symbolising “a clean slate” and a fresh beginning in her career.

