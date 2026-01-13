20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names
In the ever-evolving world of music, artists frequently reinvent themselves, and sometimes, that reinvention begins with a change of stage name. For many musicians, adopting a new identity can signify a fresh artistic direction, personal growth, or a strategic rebranding to connect more deeply with audiences.
Ghana’s music scene, renowned for its energy and creativity, has seen numerous stars transform their careers through such changes.
Here are 20 musicians who took bold steps to elevate their brands by adopting new stage names:
1. Bandana → Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale began his career humbly but is now one of Ghana’s leading dancehall artistes. This year, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, personally invited him to the Flagstaff House for his birthday—a moment widely reported in the media. Recently, he received a brand-new G-Wagon from EIB Network CEO Bola Ray.
2. Batman → Samini
Hailed as one of Ghana’s most talented performers, Samini is considered a legend in the dancehall industry. He is credited with mentoring artists such as Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.
3. Ayigbe Edem → Edem
Edem, one of Ghana’s top rappers, dropped “Ayigbe” from his name after realising the term could be seen as derogatory. He has maintained a consistent musical style throughout his career.
4. Abortion → Coded
Coded has been part of the popular group 4X4 since its formation. Known for hits like World Trade Centre and hotgirls.com, he is married to Maame Efua, who works at Accra’s Alisa Hotel.
5. Daddy Lumba → DL
Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba has captivated fans for decades. Early in his career, he partnered with Nana Acheampong to form the Lumba Brothers and has released over 27 albums.
6. Jane Awindor → Efya
Efya rose to prominence through the Stars of the Future talent show. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, former host of Greetings from Abroad. In May 2016, she signed with Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment.
7. Gogomi → Mugeez
Mugeez began his career featured on Samini’s first album before forming R2Bees with his cousin, Paedae. It was then that he adopted his real name professionally.
8. Papa Virus/PV → Wutah Afriyie → Afriyie
He was pivotal to the success of the group Wutah. Initially using the name Wutah Afriyie, he later simplified it to Afriyie.
9. Lazzy → Zeal
A founding member of VIP (now VVIP), Zeal has seen the group evolve and maintain relevance with hits like Koliko.
10. Irene Logan → Grace Osei
In 2024, Irene Logan announced her new stage name, Grace Osei, following her marriage. She describes the change as the start of a fresh chapter in both life and career.
11. Bertha → Yaa Yaa
Born Bertha Bridget Kankam, the singer-songwriter is now professionally known as Yaa Yaa, a name under which she has gained national acclaim.
12. Nightmare → Kumi Guitar
Originally a rapper called Nightmare, he transitioned to highlife music after meeting Kwabena Kwabena, who suggested he use his real name, Nana Yaw Kumi. Later, under his manager Mark Okraku-Mantey, he became Kumi Guitar.
13. Old Soja → Asa Khalifa
The hiplife artist formerly known as Old Solja changed his name to reflect his real identity, Abu-Bakr Saadiq Abdul Karim Khalifa, abbreviated to Asa Khalifa.
14. Etuo Aboba → Bullet (Ruff n Smooth)
Ricky Nana Agyemang, or Bullet, is a musician, songwriter, and record label owner. He gained fame as part of the duo Ruff n Smooth alongside Ahkan.
15. Osrane → Ahkan → Kwaysi
Ahkan, the other half of Ruff n Smooth, has since rebranded as Kwaysi.
16. A.I → Ayisi
Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware changed his stage name from A.I. to Ayisi after fans confused him with “Artificial Intelligence,” which affected his online visibility.
17. Stretches → Ayesem
18. Boy P → King Promise
Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, moved from Boy P to his current stage name after signing with Killbeatz’s label, rising to mainstream prominence.
19. Nana Boroo → Berose 3Sixty
Nana Osei Bonsu, known as Nana Boroo, rebranded completely to Berose 3Sixty, updating both his image and stage persona to make a strong comeback.
20. Raquel → Elia-Naa
The singer behind Sweetio now goes by Elia-Naa, a change she describes as symbolising “a clean slate” and a fresh beginning in her career.
These artists demonstrate that evolving a stage name can be more than a cosmetic change—it can signify growth, maturity, and a strategic move to redefine a career in the competitive world of Ghanaian music.