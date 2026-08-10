How to fall asleep in 2 minutes: 5 simple steps to help your body switch off

Struggling to fall asleep at night or day? Discover five simple relaxation steps that can help calm your body, quiet your mind and make it easier to drift off to sleep.

Release tension in your face, shoulders, arms, chest and legs to help your body settle down.

A calm, comfortable exhale can help you shift from the stress of the day into a more relaxed state.

Picture a peaceful scene and gently redirect wandering thoughts instead of forcing yourself to sleep.

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For some people, falling asleep isn’t as easy as simply closing their eyes and getting comfortable. Whether it’s at night or during the day, sleep can sometimes feel frustratingly out of reach. You know that frustrating feeling when you’re exhausted, your eyes are heavy, and all you want is sleep, but the moment your head hits the pillow, your brain suddenly decides it has a long list of things to think about?

You replay conversations from earlier in the day. You worry about tomorrow. You check the time. Then you check it again. Before you know it, 30 minutes or even an hour has passed.

Getting to sleep quickly can feel impossible when your body is tired but your mind refuses to cooperate. While there is no guaranteed trick that can make everyone fall asleep in exactly two minutes, a simple relaxation routine can help calm your body and reduce the tension that keeps you awake.

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The idea is to gradually relax your body from head to toe, slow your breathing and give your mind something peaceful to focus on. If you’re lying in bed tonight or anytime in the day, wondering why sleep is taking so long, try these five steps.

Step 1: Relax your face

Start with your face because you may be holding more tension there than you realise. Let your forehead soften. Relax the muscles around your eyes. Unclench your teeth and allow your jaw to drop slightly. Let your tongue rest comfortably instead of pressing it against the roof of your mouth.

Take a moment to notice whether you’re frowning or tightening your facial muscles without realising it. The goal is to make your face feel completely relaxed.

Think of it as telling your body: There’s nothing I need to do right now.

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Step 2: Drop your shoulders and arms

Now move your attention down to your shoulders. If you’ve had a long or stressful day, there’s a good chance you’re carrying some of that tension in your neck and shoulders. Let them drop as low as they comfortably can.

Then relax your arms, one at a time. Allow your upper arms, elbows, forearms, wrists and hands to become heavy against the mattress. Don’t force them down, simply stop holding them up.

You can imagine each arm becoming heavier and warmer as it sinks into the bed. Take your time. There’s no need to rush.

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Step 3: Exhale and relax your chest

Next, bring your attention to your breathing. Take a comfortable breath in, then slowly breathe out and allow your chest to soften as you exhale.

You don't need to take unusually deep breaths or force your breathing into a particular rhythm. Just focus on making your exhale slow, easy and comfortable. As you breathe out, imagine the tension leaving your body with the breath.

Your heartbeat may gradually feel calmer, and your body can begin to shift away from the alertness of the day and towards rest.

Step 4: Relax your legs

Once your upper body feels relaxed, work your way down. Start with your hips and thighs. Let them become heavy against the mattress.

Move down to your knees, calves, ankles and finally your feet and toes. You can mentally tell each part of your body to relax as you go.

Instead of trying to make yourself sleep, simply focus on the feeling of becoming heavier and more comfortable.

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Imagine that the mattress is supporting every part of you and that you no longer need to hold any tension in your muscles. By the time you reach your toes, your entire body should feel loose, warm and still.

Step 5: Give your mind something calm to focus on

This may be the hardest part especially if your mind tends to become busiest at bedtime.

Rather than trying to solve problems or mentally plan the next day, picture one simple, peaceful scene.

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It could be a quiet lake with completely still water, a dark and cosy bedroom, lying on a warm beach, or any other place that makes you feel calm.

Keep the image simple. If random thoughts pop up, and they probably will — don't get frustrated with yourself. Gently return your attention to your peaceful image.

You can also repeat a simple phrase such as “stay still” or “let go” for a few seconds before returning your attention to your breathing.

The important thing is not to turn falling asleep into another task you have to accomplish perfectly.

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The more you practise, the easier it can become

The first few times you try this technique, you may not fall asleep in two minutes. That's completely fine.

In fact, watching the clock and thinking, “Why am I not asleep yet?” can create even more pressure. Instead, think of the routine as a way of giving your body permission to rest.

With regular practice, you may become better at recognising where you hold tension and letting it go more quickly. And even when sleep doesn't come immediately, lying quietly and relaxing your body is still more helpful than tossing and turning while worrying about the time.

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Conclusion

Falling asleep quickly isn't always about finding the perfect trick. Sometimes, it's about creating the right conditions for your body and mind to slow down.

So tonight, instead of checking your phone, staring at the clock or mentally running through tomorrow's to-do list, put the phone away, get comfortable and work your way slowly from your face to your toes.

Relax your face. Drop your shoulders. Slow your breathing. Let your legs become heavy. Then give your mind one peaceful image to hold on to.