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Enzo Maresca signs 3-year-deal with with Manchester City as head coach until June 2029

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:34 - 29 June 2026
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Manchester City have officially confirmed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a long-term deal running until June 2029, marking the start of a new era at the club following Pep Guardiola’s tenure and a major shift in their managerial structure.
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  • Manchester City have confirmed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a contract running until June 2029.

  • The appointment signals a new long-term era at the Etihad following Pep Guardiola’s highly successful tenure.

  • Maresca returns to City with a reputation for possession-based football and strong tactical development within elite systems.

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Manchester City have officially confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a long-term deal running until June 2029, marking the start of a new managerial era at the club after Pep Guardiola.

READ ALSO: Chelsea explain Maresca exit; Reveal internal fallout behind mid-season resignation

"I cannot wait to start coaching the players", Maresca said

The announcement ends weeks of speculation over the future leadership of the Premier League giants.

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Maresca’s appointment is seen as a continuation of Manchester City’s football philosophy, with the club placing trust in his tactical identity, coaching background, and familiarity with the City Football Group structure.

READ ALSO: Chelsea set to receive £17m compensation from Maresca after Chelsea resignation

The Italian coach has steadily risen through the managerial ranks in recent years, earning recognition for his structured possession-based style and his ability to develop young talent within elite systems.

His return to the Etihad comes after earlier spells within the City coaching ecosystem, where he worked closely with elite development squads and was widely viewed as part of the club’s internal coaching pathway.

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City’s decision to secure Maresca on a deal until 2029 signals continuity and long-term planning, particularly as the club prepares for the next phase of its evolution following the highly successful era under Pep Guardiola.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Marvin Senaya emerges as one of World Cup’s best defenders after good performances - Opta XI

Guardiola has overseen unprecedented success since taking charge in 2016, and while his tenure remains one of the most dominant in modern football, attention has increasingly turned to succession planning within the club structure.

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