Chelsea set to receive £17m compensation from Maresca after Chelsea resignation

Chelsea are set to receive around £17 million in compensation following Enzo Maresca’s abrupt resignation, with confidential settlements reached involving Manchester City and the former head coach amid claims his exit was linked to a future role succeeding Pep Guardiola.

• Chelsea are set to receive about £17 million in compensation following Enzo Maresca’s resignation and related agreements with Manchester City.

The club says Maresca left amid interest in a potential future role succeeding Pep Guardiola, causing disruption to their 2025/26 season.

Confidential settlements have been reached with both Manchester City and Maresca as Chelsea close a turbulent managerial chapter.

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Chelsea Football Club are set to receive around £17 million in compensation following the departure of former head coach Enzo Maresca, according to reports linked to the club’s official statement on his exit and a confidential settlement reached with Manchester City.

The development adds a financial dimension to a turbulent managerial episode that Chelsea themselves say significantly contributed to their disappointing 2025/26 season.

In their detailed explanation, Chelsea confirmed that a confidential agreement had been reached with Manchester City involving compensation linked to Maresca’s departure.

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“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation,” the club said.

Chelsea also confirmed a separate agreement with Maresca himself, stating:

A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation.

Multiple reports indicate the total compensation package is valued at approximately £17 million, according to Fabrizio Romano, covering both contractual settlement terms and inter-club arrangements involving Manchester City.

The payment is linked to Maresca’s abrupt resignation in December 2025, just months into his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

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The club’s statement had already pointed to growing tension behind the scenes, revealing that Maresca had expressed interest in a future role replacing Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season,” Chelsea said.

The club added that it became increasingly clear Maresca was focused on that ambition despite being under a long-term contract.

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“It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity,” the statement added.

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Chelsea confirmed Maresca resigned in December 2025, describing the departure as unexpected and abrupt, forcing the club into a mid-season managerial change.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position,” the club said.

Chelsea said they felt “let down,” adding that his attention appeared to be directed toward another job opportunity rather than his responsibilities at Stamford Bridge.

“Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity,” the statement said.

Maresca in a statement also confirmed the situation and expressing his apologies to the club on the effects it may have had on them.

“The decision to leave was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City”, he said.

“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish”, he added.

🚨🔵 OFFICIAL: Enzo Maresca statement on Chelsea exit.



“The decision to leave was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City”.



“I recognise that my… pic.twitter.com/YVY27Ql58S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2026

Maresca’s coaching developed within the City Football Group structure, including his time with Manchester City’s elite development sides, as part of his managerial progression pathway.

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