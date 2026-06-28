Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife and 2 children in Venezuela earthquake

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo is mourning the devastating loss of his wife and two children after they were found dead following a powerful earthquake in Venezuela, which caused widespread destruction in La Guaira after 74 hours of search and rescue operations.

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has lost his wife and two children after a powerful earthquake struck Venezuela’s La Guaira region.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies after a 74-hour search operation involving volunteers, emergency responders, and family members.

The tragedy occurred following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that caused widespread destruction and multiple casualties across coastal Venezuela.

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Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo is mourning the devastating loss of his wife and two children, who were found dead following a powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela, after a 74-hour search effort involving rescuers, volunteers and family members.

The heartbreaking development comes in the aftermath of a catastrophic event that has left widespread destruction across parts of Venezuela’s coastal regions, including La Guaira, where Trejo’s family had been staying when disaster struck.

According to multiple reports and club confirmations, Trejo’s wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aarón and Ainhoa, were among those trapped when their residential building collapsed during the twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude.

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Trejo, who plays for Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira in Venezuela, had reportedly been actively involved in the search for his family after losing contact with them immediately following the quake.

Rescue teams, supported by volunteers and relatives who travelled from Argentina, spent nearly 3 days searching through rubble in Playa Grande, where the building collapse occurred.

Local club statements confirmed that the search ended in tragedy when the bodies were recovered, bringing a painful conclusion to what had been a desperate nationwide rescue effort.

Trejo’s club, Marítimo de La Guaira, expressed deep sorrow in an official statement, joining the global football community in mourning the loss.

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The club said it “deeply mourns the loss suffered by Lucas Trejo's family” and asked for privacy for the player, teammates and relatives as they come to terms with the tragedy.