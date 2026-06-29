Chelsea explain Maresca exit; Reveal internal fallout behind mid-season resignation

Chelsea have revealed the circumstances behind Enzo Maresca’s resignation, saying the former head coach left mid-season to pursue a potential move to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s successor, disrupting the club’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea say Enzo Maresca’s resignation was driven by his desire to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The club described the mid-season coaching change as a major reason behind their disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea confirmed confidential compensation settlements were reached with both Manchester City and Maresca following his departure.

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Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca in January 2026 was triggered by his desire to pursue an opportunity to succeed Pep Guardiola, describing the situation as a major factor in a hugely disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

READ ASO: Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea with immediate effect after relationship breakdown

In a detailed statement, the club acknowledged widespread frustration over the season and admitted that managerial instability over the Christmas period significantly disrupted the team’s performance.

“Chelsea FC appreciates the 2025/26 season was a hugely disappointing one for the Club and its supporters. A major contributing factor was the disruption caused as a result of changes that the Club was forced to make to the Head Coach position over the Christmas period,” the statement said.

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The club said it felt compelled to explain the circumstances surrounding Maresca’s exit on 1 January 2026, following what it described as unexpected developments in the months leading up to his resignation.

“Due to recent developments, we consider that it is important to explain to our supporters what happened and why our former Head Coach left the Club on 1 January 2026,” Chelsea stated.

READ ALSO: Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after 10 years

According to the club, the situation escalated after Maresca indicated during the autumn of 2025 that there could be an opportunity for him to eventually succeed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

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“In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season,” the statement said.

Chelsea added that it became increasingly clear Maresca was intent on pursuing that path, despite being under a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

“It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate,” the club added.

The club confirmed that Maresca eventually resigned abruptly in December 2025, leaving Chelsea to reshuffle leadership at a crucial stage of the season.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position,” Chelsea said.

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The statement suggested the club felt undermined by the situation, claiming Maresca’s focus had shifted away from his role.

“Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before,” it added.

Chelsea said the timing left them with no sporting alternative but to accept the resignation.

“No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the Club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge and accept his resignation,” the statement said.

Managerial changes during a season are widely regarded as disruptive in elite football, often affecting squad cohesion, tactical consistency and player morale which resulted in Chelsea missing out on European football next season.