Beverly Afaglo's family announces new venue for actress's funeral service

The family of the late Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo has announced a change to the venue for her funeral service as preparations continue for her final farewell.

Beverly Afaglo's funeral service has been moved from the Lashibi Funeral Home to the Forecourt of the State House, where it will be held on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

The late actress will be buried in a private ceremony, while a thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday, 9 August 2026, at Action Chapel International.

Beverly Afaglo passed away on 24 May 2026 at the age of 42, leaving behind her husband, two children, and a lasting legacy in Ghana's entertainment industry.

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In a statement, the family disclosed that the funeral, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Lashibi Funeral Home, will now be held at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday, 8 August 2026, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Following the funeral service, Beverly Afaglo will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony attended by close family members.

A thanksgiving service in her honour has also been scheduled for Sunday, 9 August 2026, at Action Chapel International, where family, friends and loved ones will gather from9:00 a.m. to celebrate her life and legacy.

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The actress died on 24 May 2026 at the age of 42, just four days before her 43rd birthday. Her passing came as a shock to Ghana's entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow actors, colleagues, fans and admirers who remembered her for her talent, warmth and entrepreneurial spirit.