'FBI 1 – Abu 1' - Barker-Vormawor reacts after High Court clears way for Abu Trica's US extradition

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has suggested Abu Trica's extradition case could head to the Supreme Court after the Accra High Court dismissed the businessman's bid to halt his transfer to the United States.

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has suggested Abu Trica's extradition case could head to the Supreme Court after the Accra High Court dismissed the businessman's bid to halt his transfer to the United States.

Lawyer and anti-corruption activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has responded to the Accra High Court's decision to dismiss Abu Trica's application to halt his extradition to the United States, suggesting the legal battle is far from over.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the Accra High Court's ruling dismissing Abu Trica's application to stop his extradition to the United States, describing the legal battle as "FBI 1 – Abu 1."

Barker-Vormawor hinted that the case could be appealed to Ghana's Supreme Court, suggesting the extradition fight is not yet over.

The High Court's decision clears the way for Abu Trica to be extradited to the US, where he faces allegations of wire fraud and money laundering linked to an alleged $8 million romance scam targeting elderly victims.

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In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, 2 July, Barker-Vormawor revealed that he was out of the country when the ruling was delivered. He also claimed the hearing had been expedited and hinted that the case could ultimately end up before the Supreme Court.

He wrote;

I am out of Ghana for work. I just heard that the case of Abu Trica has been fast-tracked and a judge has just ordered his extradition. Hmmm. FBI 1 – Abu 1. I guess this issue goes to the Supreme Court

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His comments came shortly after the Accra High Court rejected an application filed by the embattled businessman and socialite, whose real name is Fredrick Kum, seeking to overturn an earlier decision approving his extradition to the United States.

The court's ruling effectively upholds the order issued by the Gbese District Court, clearing the legal path for Ghanaian authorities to hand him over to US officials once the remaining extradition procedures are completed.

Abu Trica is wanted in the United States over allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged romance scam syndicate accused of defrauding elderly victims of more than $8 million.

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According to the US Department of Justice, the alleged criminal network targeted victims through online romance scams, using fake identities to build trust before convincing them to send large sums of money. Prosecutors further allege that members of the group used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create false identities and strengthen their deception.

Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana on 11 December 2025 during a joint operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ghanaian security agencies. He has consistently challenged efforts to extradite him and is expected to pursue further legal action following the High Court's latest decision.