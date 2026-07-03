Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shoots for goal during a FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium, in Toronto July 02th 2026 (Photo by Alexandra Fechete SPP)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shoots for goal during a FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium, in Toronto July 02th 2026 (Photo by Alexandra Fechete SPP)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Portugal fight back to beat Croatia, set up Spain clash

Portugal booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after staging a dramatic comeback to defeat Croatia 2-1 in Toronto, setting up a blockbuster clash against Spain.

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Cristiano Ronaldo was once again at the heart of the action as Roberto Martínez's side recovered from a second-half deficit to secure a hard-fought victory over a resilient Croatian team.

Portugal started the match on the front foot and nearly took the lead within four minutes, but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković produced a brilliant save to deny Bruno Fernandes at the end of a swift counterattack.

The Portuguese continued to pile on the pressure during the opening stages, enjoying the majority of possession and creating several chances. Cristiano Ronaldo came close from a direct free-kick, while Renato Veiga missed a golden opportunity with a free header.

Despite controlling possession and registering numerous attempts on goal, Portugal were unable to break down the Croatian defence before halftime.

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Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo all threatened, but Croatia held firm to ensure the sides went into the break level at 0-0.

Portugal resumed the second half with renewed energy, with Nuno Mendes forcing early problems for the Croatian defence.

However, it was Croatia who struck first. Veteran winger Ivan Perišić found space at the far post and fired past Diogo Costa to give Zlatko Dalić's side a crucial lead.

The goal saw Perišić become Croatia's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing legendary striker Davor Šuker.

Croatia nearly doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, but Portugal survived several dangerous moments as the match opened up dramatically.

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With the game slipping away, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez made four substitutions around the hour mark in a bold tactical move that changed the course of the contest.

The breakthrough came when Renato Veiga was brought down inside the penalty area by Nikola Vlašić. Ronaldo stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty, sending Livaković the wrong way to level the scores.

The goal marked another significant milestone for the Portugal captain as he continued to add to his remarkable World Cup legacy.

As the match entered its closing stages, both teams pushed for a winner.

Croatia thought they had regained the lead on multiple occasions, but offside decisions denied them crucial goals. Mateo Kovačić also struck the post as the Vatreni searched for a breakthrough.

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With extra time looming, substitute Gonçalo Ramos emerged as Portugal's hero. Deep into stoppage time, he rose highest to meet a cross from Rafael Leão and headed home the winning goal.

Croatia nearly forced extra time in dramatic fashion when Joško Gvardiol appeared to equalise late on, but another offside call spared Portugal and confirmed their place in the next round.

The victory sends Portugal into the Round of 16, where they will face Iberian rivals Spain in one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage.