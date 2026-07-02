Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Players who cover their mouths will not be sent off in UEFA competitions

UEFA has confirmed that players who cover their mouths while speaking to opponents during matches will not automatically receive red cards in its competitions, despite a recent law change approved by football lawmakers.

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The decision means the rule will not be implemented in UEFA's major club tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The issue gained widespread attention earlier this year during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid. Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, sparking allegations of racist abuse.

The Argentine youngster was initially handed a provisional one-match suspension. However, following an investigation by UEFA, he was found guilty of homophobic conduct and received a six-match ban, with three matches suspended.

FIFA-Backed Rule Change Sparks Debate

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The controversial law was introduced at the initiative of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who argued that it could act as a deterrent against abusive language and misconduct, particularly during major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.

The proposal was approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April, allowing competition organisers to decide whether to adopt the measure.

The rule has already been enforced at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón became the first player sent off under the regulation during a group-stage match against Turkey. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié was also shown a red card following a VAR review in his country's Round of 16 defeat to Mexico.

UEFA Opts for Case-by-Case Approach

Despite the high-profile incident involving Prestianni occurring in a UEFA competition, European football's governing body has chosen not to adopt the automatic red-card policy.

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Instead, UEFA has instructed match officials to assess each incident individually. Referees may still issue yellow cards if they determine that covering the mouth was an attempt to conceal communication in an unsporting manner.

In a statement, UEFA explained that disciplinary action could still be taken after matches if investigations reveal misconduct.

"This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour," UEFA stated.

Concerns Over Fairness and Interpretation

The rule has generated significant debate within the football community, with critics arguing that it risks creating a presumption of guilt rather than innocence.

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Some observers have expressed concerns that players could exploit the regulation to pressure referees into issuing red cards even when no offensive or abusive comments were made.

The controversy was further highlighted during England's World Cup group-stage clash against Ghana, where Jude Bellingham covered his mouth while speaking with Jordan Ayew but was not shown a red card.

UEFA Adopts Other VAR Measures

While rejecting the automatic red-card rule, UEFA has confirmed it will introduce VAR reviews for incorrectly awarded corner kicks. The system has already resulted in several corner decisions being overturned and changed to goal kicks during the World Cup.

However, UEFA also confirmed it will not adopt another optional regulation that allows players to be sent off for leaving the field in protest of a referee's decision.