South African Police probe murder of Ghanaian in Nyanga, dispute Ghana's account of incident

South African Police probe murder of Ghanaian in Nyanga, dispute Ghana's account of incident

South African Police probe murder of Ghanaian in Nyanga, dispute Ghana's account of incident

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a Ghanaian national in Nyanga, while disputing an earlier statement by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding where the incident occurred.

South African Police say a Ghanaian national was shot dead in Nyanga in a suspected extortion-related attack.

SAPS disputed Ghana's claim that the killing occurred in Khayelitsha and requested further details.

Detectives have opened a murder investigation and are pursuing the unidentified gunmen.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, July 2, 2026, SAPS said the victim, identified as 35-year-old Mr Kwabena Boagen, was shot at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Nyanga Terminus in front of the NTG Hair Salon and Shoe Repairs.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the killing is believed to be linked to the crime of extortion.

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According to SAPS, the victim "was declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel" after being shot by unidentified gunmen.

South African Police probe murder of Ghanaian in Nyanga, dispute Ghana's account of incident

The police confirmed that a murder case had been opened and is being investigated by Nyanga detectives, who have since contacted a relative of the deceased and conveyed their condolences.

"The victim resided in the Khayelitsha area but worked in Nyanga," the statement noted, adding that a post-mortem examination was being conducted in line with South African procedures.

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SAPS also questioned an earlier statement issued by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said a Ghanaian national had been killed in Khayelitsha during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to xenophobic attacks.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP). Image source: web.facebook.com/mfarighana/photos

"With regard to the media release issued by the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the South African Police Service has no record of the alleged murder in Khayelitsha," SAPS said.

The police appealed to the Ghanaian authorities to provide additional information, stating that "an earnest plea is therefore made to the authorities concerned to provide details of the alleged Khayelitsha incident to the SAPS to enable further investigation."

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Nyanga detectives said investigations are ongoing and that efforts are focused on identifying and arresting those responsible for the shooting.