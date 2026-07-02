Players who scored and received red card at the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has produced some of football's most unforgettable moments, from stunning goals and dramatic comebacks to controversial red cards. On rare occasions, players have experienced both extremes in the same match—finding the back of the net before being sent off.

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Following USA striker Folarin Balogun's eventful performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attention has turned to a unique group of players who have managed to score a goal and receive a red card in a World Cup match. Balogun became only the latest player to achieve the unusual feat after scoring and later being dismissed during the United States' Round of 32 victory.

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1. Folarin Balogun (USA) – 2026 World Cup

Folarin Balogun | Photo via Getty Images

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Balogun etched his name into World Cup history when he scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina before being shown a straight red card following a VAR review. Despite the dismissal, the USA progressed to the Round of 16. The striker's red card means he will miss his country's next match in the tournament.

2. Zinedine Zidane (France) – 2006 World Cup Final

France legend Zinedine Zidane

One of the most famous examples came during the 2006 FIFA World Cup final between France and Italy. Zidane gave France the lead with a memorable Panenka penalty before being sent off in extra time for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi.

The incident remains one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history. France eventually lost the final on penalties, bringing an abrupt end to Zidane's legendary career.

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3. Ronaldinho (Brazil) – 2002 Quarter-final

Ronaldinho beendet Fußball-Karriere Ronaldinho beendet seine Fußball-Karriere. © dpa

Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho also joined this exclusive list during the 2002 World Cup quarter-final against England. Ronaldinho scored a stunning long-range free-kick that caught England goalkeeper David Seaman off guard and helped Brazil take control of the match.

However, his evening took a dramatic turn when he was sent off after a reckless challenge. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Brazil held on for a 2-1 victory and eventually went on to win the World Cup.

4. Garrincha (Brazil) – 1962 Semi-final

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Between 1955 and 1966 , theBrazilian national teamhad in its ranks one of the greatest legends of world football: Garrincha .

Brazilian legend Garrincha was one of the earliest players to score and be sent off in the same World Cup knockout match. During the 1962 semi-final, he scored for Brazil but later received a red card.