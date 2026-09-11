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FIFA responds to Morocco's claim over the 2030 World Cup final venue

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:38 - 11 September 2026
FIFA responds to Morocco's claim over the 2030 World Cup final venue
FIFA responds to Morocco's claim over the 2030 World Cup final venue
FIFA says the venue for the 2030 World Cup final remains undecided after Morocco claimed Benslimane will host the showpiece match.
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FIFA has rejected claims that Morocco has already secured the right to host the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, saying a decision on the venue has not yet been made.

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Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, with the tournament also featuring three centenary matches in South America to mark 100 years since the first World Cup was staged in Uruguay in 1930.

The tournament will be only the second FIFA World Cup hosted on African soil after South Africa staged the 2010 edition.

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FIFA told news outlets, as quoted by Al Jazeera, that the venue for the 2030 World Cup final will be determined “in due course," contradicting a recent claim by the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa.

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Lekjaa reportedly made the claim during a political rally on Thursday, stating that the Moroccan city of Benslimane had already secured the right to host the tournament's showpiece match.

“The city of Benslimane will host the World Cup final. Hate it or love it, and if anyone wants to talk on top of that, let them talk,” Lekjaa said, according to a translation by The Associated Press.

“The city is Benslimane, the Hassan II stadium is the stadium, and I hope that Morocco will be playing (in) it.”

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Hassan II Stadium tipped to host World Cup final

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Morocco is constructing the King Hassan II Stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, as part of its preparations for the 2030 World Cup.

The planned venue is expected to have a capacity of around 115,000 spectators, which would make it one of the world's largest football stadiums.

Morocco has been pushing to stage the World Cup final at the new stadium, but FIFA's latest statement indicates that the final decision remains pending.

The final venue is therefore expected to be determined through the wider planning process involving the three European and African co-hosts.

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FIFA previously denied Morocco's final agreement

FIFA has also previously rejected reports that president Gianni Infantino had promised Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for political support ahead of his expected bid for re-election next year.

The latest clarification from football's global governing body reinforces that no official decision has yet been announced on where the 2030 World Cup final will be played.

For Morocco, securing the final would represent a major moment for the country's growing influence in international football and provide a fitting centrepiece for its hosting role alongside Spain and Portugal.

2030 FIFA World Cup key facts

  • Hosts: Morocco, Spain, and Portugal

  • Centenary matches: Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay

  • Tournament: 2030 FIFA World Cup

  • Morocco's significance: Second African country to host World Cup matches

  • Proposed final venue: King Hassan II Stadium, Benslimane

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  • Planned capacity: Approximately 115,000

  • Final venue: Yet to be officially decided by FIFA

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