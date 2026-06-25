From ice cream and sobolo to eggs: 7 dangerous effects of wee-infused foods you need to know

From ice cream and sobolo to eggs: 7 dangerous effects of wee-infused foods you need to know

From ice cream and sobolo to eggs: 7 dangerous effects of wee-infused foods you need to know

When five (5) students of Central University in Accra were arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in June 2026, the products they were allegedly selling did not resemble drugs. The students were allegedly involved in the production and sale of cannabis-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees, pepper and eggs, in addition to dealing in raw cannabis.

Cannabis-infused foods such as ice cream, sobolo and toffees can produce stronger and longer-lasting effects than smoking cannabis.

Health experts warn that delayed effects and unknown THC levels increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and dangerous behaviour.

NACOC says drug-infused food products are becoming more common on Ghanaian campuses and has intensified efforts to combat the trend.

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The items appeared to be ordinary food and drinks. That is precisely what makes cannabis-infused edibles particularly dangerous.

The Central University incident is not an isolated case. NACOC Deputy Director Alexander Twum-Barima has warned that drug trafficking is becoming increasingly common in tertiary institutions and training colleges across Ghana.

Speaking to Joy FM, he stated that students are no longer merely consumers but are increasingly becoming vendors and organisers of drug sales on campuses.

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As authorities intensify efforts to tackle the problem, health experts are urging the public to understand the risks associated with cannabis-infused foods.

1. The Effects Last Much Longer Than Expected

Marijuana/Cannabis plant

Unlike smoking cannabis, where the effects appear quickly and wear off within a few hours, edible cannabis products can affect users for several hours.

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According to the American Addiction Centers, the effects of marijuana edibles can last for an extended period depending on the amount consumed, recent food intake and whether other substances such as alcohol are used simultaneously.

This prolonged effect can be particularly dangerous for individuals who unknowingly consume cannabis-infused food or drinks.

2. You Cannot Easily Measure the THC Content

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis.

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The American Addiction Centers notes that THC levels in edibles are often difficult to determine accurately. In many cases, dosage information is unavailable or unreliable due to the absence of proper testing and labelling.

Products produced and sold informally, such as those allegedly found in the Central University case, have no quality control standards, making consumption highly risky.

3. Delayed Effects Encourage Overconsumption

One of the greatest dangers of edibles is the delay before effects are felt.

One of the greatest dangers of edibles is the delay before effects are felt.

The body must digest the food and process the THC through the liver before it enters the bloodstream. This process can take between 30 minutes and two hours.

Because users may initially feel nothing, they often consume additional portions, leading to unintended overdoses.

4. Edibles Are Linked to More Emergency Cases

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Doctors perform emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and repair damaged organs [UniversityofFlorida]

Research cited by the American Addiction Centers shows that cannabis edibles are more likely than smoked cannabis to result in emergency room visits.

Experts attribute this largely to users misunderstanding the delayed onset of effects and consuming excessive quantities before the first dose takes effect.

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5. The Side Effects Can Be Severe

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Health experts warn that edible cannabis products can trigger serious physical and psychological reactions.

Health experts warn that edible cannabis products can trigger serious physical and psychological reactions.

Reported symptoms include confusion, extreme drowsiness, vomiting, anxiety, panic attacks, agitation, hallucinations, paranoia and impaired coordination.

In severe cases, users may experience respiratory problems, irregular heart rhythms and even cardiac arrest.

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6. Users Can Become a Danger to Themselves and Others

Excessive THC consumption can significantly impair judgement and behaviour.

According to the American Addiction Centers, some individuals may become aggressive, engage in self-harming behaviour or act in ways that endanger others.

This risk becomes particularly concerning in crowded environments such as schools, universities and public events where food is often shared.

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7. Regular Use Can Lead to Addiction

For young people introduced to cannabis through seemingly harmless food products, dependency can develop without them fully recognising the risk.

Contrary to a common misconception, cannabis can be addictive.

The US National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that three (3) in ten (10) cannabis users develop marijuana use disorder, while other studies suggest that at least one (1) in eleven (11) users may eventually become addicted.

For young people introduced to cannabis through seemingly harmless food products, dependency can develop without them fully recognising the risk.

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What Authorities Are Saying

Deputy NaCoC boss decries growing consumption of infused food among the youth

NACOC has reiterated its commitment to tackling drug-related activities in educational institutions.

The Commission has warned students against involvement in the production, sale and consumption of narcotic substances.

Following the Central University arrests, the institution suspended all remaining SRC Week activities pending investigations into the incident and a review of event management procedures.

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NACOC has also called for stronger collaboration between educational institutions, government agencies and communities, while emphasising the importance of rehabilitation and support for young people already affected by substance abuse.