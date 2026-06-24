A girl holds a slate with the alphabet and numbers along a path in the Koluama village in Nigeria's Bayelsa state on May 15, 2012. | Akintunde Akinleye/REUTERS

A girl holds a slate with the alphabet and numbers along a path in the Koluama village in Nigeria's Bayelsa state on May 15, 2012. | Akintunde Akinleye/REUTERS

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest literacy rates: 2026 rankings

Literacy remains one of the most important indicators of a country's educational progress and human development.

Literacy remains a key measure of education and human development, with the global adult literacy rate reaching 86.3%.

Seychelles (95.32%), Equatorial Guinea (95.20%) and South Africa (94.60%) are the most literate countries in Africa in 2026.

The rankings highlight Africa's educational progress while also showing the need for continued investment in literacy and access to quality education.

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The ability to read and write opens doors to employment opportunities, access to information, civic participation, and economic advancement.

As countries pursue sustainable development goals, literacy rates continue to serve as a key measure of educational achievement and social progress.

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Global Literacy Levels Continue to Improve

Global Literacy Levels Continue to Improve

Over the past few decades, the world has made significant strides in improving literacy levels. According to data published by Country Cassette in 2026, based on figures from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the global adult literacy rate reached approximately 86.3% in 2021.

Despite this progress, major differences remain between countries due to variations in educational investment, economic development, government policies, and access to quality schooling.

Several countries have achieved near-universal literacy. Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, Andorra, Greenland, Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan all recorded literacy rates of 100%, highlighting the impact of strong educational systems and long-term investment in learning. Other countries, including Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, also maintain literacy rates above 99%.

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Seychelles Leads Africa's Literacy Rankings

Secondary School students in Seychelles. Image credit: edu.gov.sc

While the highest global rankings are dominated by European and Central Asian nations, several African countries have recorded impressive literacy outcomes compared to their regional peers.

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Based on the latest available data, Seychelles ranks as Africa's most literate nation, recording a literacy rate of 95.32% and placing 103rd globally. The island nation's strong performance reflects decades of investment in education and widespread access to schooling.

Equatorial Guinea follows closely with a literacy rate of 95.20%, ranking 105th in the world. South Africa completes the continent's top three with a literacy rate of 94.60%, placing 113th globally.

These countries demonstrate how sustained investment in education, literacy programmes and public institutions can produce strong educational outcomes.

Challenges Remain Across Parts of Africa

UNICEF/UN04078/Acquah

At the same time, the rankings highlight the challenges that remain across parts of the continent, particularly in countries facing poverty, inadequate educational infrastructure, gender disparities and limited access to quality education. These obstacles continue to affect literacy levels and educational attainment in many regions.

The rankings that follow provide a snapshot of Africa's leading performers in literacy and offer valuable insight into the continent's educational landscape. They also underscore the importance of continued efforts to expand access to education and promote lifelong learning as countries work towards achieving universal literacy.

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10 countries in Africa with the highest literacy rates