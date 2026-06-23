A picture of Gold in Ghana. Source: The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod)

A picture of Gold in Ghana. Source: The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod)

Here's how much you can buy gold in Ghana as a licensed buyer: See the latest GoldBod-approved prices

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the implementation of a new approved pricing threshold for the purchase of gold by licensed buyers across the country, effective June 24, 2026.

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GoldBod has introduced a new pricing threshold for gold purchases effective June 24, 2026.

Tier 2 buyers cannot add more than GHS30 of their allotted commission to gold prices.

Violators risk prosecution, licence suspension, or licence revocation.

The directive follows extensive stakeholder consultations and engagements with licensed gold buyers and is aimed at promoting transparency, stability, and fairness within Ghana's gold trading sector.

According to a notice issued by GoldBod, all licensed gold buyers must purchase gold from licensed miners and licensed gold traders at a price that does not exceed the approved threshold.

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Under the new framework, the maximum purchase price shall consist of:

The GoldBod published gold price at the time of purchase

The approved rate-gap bonus for licensed miners, where applicable; and

Up to GHS30 from the commission allocated to Tier 2 buyers, at the discretion of the buyer.

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GoldBod stressed that Tier 2 buyers are not permitted to add more than GHS30 of their allotted commission to the price at which they purchase or sell gold.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no licensed gold buyer shall purchase gold at a price above the aggregate of the foregoing three components," the notice stated.

Strict Enforcement Measures

The board has directed all licensed gold buyers to comply fully with the new pricing threshold, warning that any breach will constitute a violation of the terms and conditions governing their licence.

GoldBod further noted that non-compliance will amount to an offence under Section 63(1)(c) and (2) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

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Licensed buyers found purchasing gold above the approved threshold could face several sanctions, including the following:

Prosecution in accordance with the law;

Suspension of their operating licence and/or

Revocation of their licence.

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Protecting Ghana's Gold Trading Ecosystem

GoldBod said the new pricing policy is designed to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's gold market while ensuring a sustainable and well-regulated trading environment.

The board called on all licensed gold buyers to cooperate with the directive to maintain confidence, stability, and long-term growth within the country's gold industry.

The implementation of the pricing threshold marks another step in GoldBod's efforts to strengthen regulation and improve accountability in Ghana's gold trading ecosystem.