Study by Neuroscientists Reveals Gen Z May Be the First Less Intelligent Generation

Generation Z has been labelled less intelligent by some reports due to declines in traditional cognitive measures like attention, literacy and IQ.

A wave of headlines in 2026 made a bold claim: Generation Z (people born roughly between 1997 and 2010) is less intelligent than previous generations — the first cohort in modern history to record a decline in cognitive performance compared with its predecessors.

These assertions have sparked debate online and in academic circles about what “intelligence” really means and whether such claims reflect reality or misunderstanding.

What the Reports Are Saying

The main narrative behind these headlines comes from research and testimony by neuroscientist Dr Jared Cooney Horvath and others, presented before a committee of the United States Senate in early 2026.

According to this perspective, data show that Gen Z has seen measurable declines in traditional cognitive abilities including attention span, memory, literacy, numeracy and overall IQ scores — compared with Millennials.

This trend, observers say, breaks a long-standing pattern known as the Flynn Effect, in which average IQ scores rose steadily from the early 20th century until around the start of this century.

Researchers note that today’s young people spend a large proportion of their waking hours on screens and digital devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Dr Horvath and others argue that this environment has reshaped how younger brains engage with information, favouring quick, surface-level processing over deep, sustained engagement with complex texts or problems. That, they contend, can weaken core skills measured by conventional tests such as reading comprehension and mathematical reasoning.

Why Some Think Intelligence Scores Are Dropping

Several explanations are put forward for why Gen Z’s standardised cognitive scores may lag behind those of earlier generations:

Educatio­­nal technology (EdTech): The integration of digital tools in classrooms is intended to support learning, but critics argue that these tools may not promote deep understanding in the same way as traditional methods.

Screen time and fragmented attention: Young people today often consume information in short bursts across social media and apps, a pattern some experts believe may reduce sustained focus on longer, more demanding tasks.

Shift in learning modes: When large amounts of learning occur through quick online content rather than reading full books or engaging in extended study, this might influence how test-measured skills develop.

In some interpretations, the data suggest that cognitive measures began to stagnate or decline around the early 2010s, mirroring the rise of smartphones and widespread digital integration in schools.

Despite these reports, many academics and commentators caution against equating traditional test scores with overall intelligence. Intelligence is multifaceted — it encompasses reasoning, creativity, technological fluency, social cognition and other skills that standardised IQ tests may not capture fully.

Critics argue that Gen Z’s strengths in digital problem-solving, adaptability to new technologies and complex multitasking do not show up well in conventional assessments designed decades ago.

Moreover, socio-cultural and economic factors from changes in schooling practice to disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic — also influence test performance. Some scholars argue that declines in test scores may reflect shifts in curriculum and assessment methods, not a generational drop in cognitive ability.

Beyond the Headlines: What “Intelligence” Actually Means

A key point in the debate is that traditional measures of intelligence such as IQ and standard exam results are limited. They tend to focus on a narrow set of cognitive skills, often emphasising memory and analytical reasoning.

But human intelligence also includes emotional understanding, creativity, social navigation, and the ability to use and interact with complex technologies, areas in which many young people excel.

Some observers argue that each generation develops skills that reflect the demands of its era. Just as earlier generations mastered mechanical tools and industrial logic, Gen Z has grown up with digital platforms, global connectivity and rapid information exchange. Evaluating them by older standards may misrepresent their actual capabilities.

Whether or not Gen Z is “less intelligent” depends heavily on how intelligence is defined and measured. If cognitive decline in specific domains is real, educators and policymakers might consider balancing digital tools with traditional learning techniques that emphasise focus and deep engagement.

At the same time, recognising and fostering the skills that young people naturally bring — from digital literacy to innovative thinking is equally important.

