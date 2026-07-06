Neymar retires from international football after Brazil's shock World Cup exit

Neymar has announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a glittering 16-year career as the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

Neymar has retired from international football following Brazil's Round of 16 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar ends his Brazil career as the nation's all-time leading scorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances, alongside 58 assists over 16 years.

The former Brazil captain said, "I tried. I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here. It is now over," confirming the end of his international journey.

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Brazilian superstar Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's surprise elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful international careers in the country's history.

The 34-year-old confirmed his decision after Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, the same venue where he made his senior debut for Brazil in 2010.

Speaking emotionally after the match, Neymar said:

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I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over.

The forward scored Brazil's only goal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, but it was not enough to prevent the five-time world champions from suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

Neymar leaves the national team as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 80 goals in 130 international appearances over a career that spanned 16 years. He also provided 58 assists.

Making his senior debut against the United States on August 10, 2010, Neymar quickly established himself as Brazil's talisman, featuring in 4 FIFA World Cups and several Copa América tournaments.

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Although he never lifted the World Cup trophy, he helped Brazil win the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and captained his country to the 2016 Summer Olympics men's football gold medal on home soil.

Injuries limited Neymar's impact in the 2026 World Cup after battling a calf problem before the tournament.