Riyad Mahrez retires from Algeria duty after 12-year international career

Riyad Mahrez has retired from international football after Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, ending a remarkable 12-year career with the Desert Foxes.

Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football after Algeria's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old ends his Algeria career with 120 appearances and 40 goals, making him the country's second-most capped player and second-highest scorer.

Mahrez captained Algeria to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title and leaves as one of the greatest players in the nation's football history.

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Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 35-year-old confirmed his decision after the match, bringing an end to an international career that spanned 12 years and established him as one of the greatest players in Algeria's football history.

Speaking after the defeat, Mahrez admitted Algeria had missed an opportunity to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

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“The goal was to progress, and I think it was a game that was within our reach. We conceded 2 goals on mistakes, and at this level, we pay dearly for that,” he said.

Mahrez then confirmed that the World Cup defeat marked the end of his time with the Desert Foxes.

“It’s my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game,” he said.

Mahrez leaves the national team after making 119 appearances and scoring 40 goals and 45 assists.

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Widely regarded as one of Africa's finest footballers of his generation, Mahrez made his senior debut for Algeria in 2014 before becoming a key figure in the team's rise on the international stage.

His greatest achievement came in 2019, when he captained Algeria to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He scored one of the tournament's most memorable goals against Nigeria in the semi-finals, before Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the final to win their first AFCON title since 1990.

At club level, Mahrez enjoyed a glittering career in Europe. He played a pivotal role in Leicester City F.C.'s historic 2015/16 English Premier League title triumph before winning multiple league titles, domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City F.C. under Pep Guardiola.