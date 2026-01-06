All the holidays in Ghana in 2026 you should know about

Out of the 365 days in a year, 14 are designated as public holidays in Ghana. Ghana’s 2026 calendar features a range of statutory public holidays that reflect the nation’s rich history, cultural heritage and religious diversity.

These holidays are observed nationwide, with most workplaces and public institutions closed to allow citizens time to celebrate, reflect and spend time with family.

It is important to note that when a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the following Monday is usually declared and observed as the holiday.

Similarly, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, it may be moved to either Monday or Friday in line with government policy to minimise disruption to productivity while ensuring full observance of the holiday.

Here are a list of the holidays in 2026:

1st January

New Year’s Day: The first day of the year, celebrated across the country.

9th January

Constitution Day: Though Constitution Day falls on 7 January, the government has declared Friday, 9 January 2026 as the official public holiday to allow for an extended weekend.

6th March

Independence Day: Marks Ghana’s independence from British colonial rule in 1957. On this day, Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence, paving the way for other African nations to pursue self-governance.

Independence Day is observed with parades, ceremonies, cultural displays, and patriotic activities across the country, with the main national event often held in the capital or a selected region. It serves as a moment for reflection on Ghana’s journey, achievements, challenges, and the responsibility of citizens to contribute to national development.

20–21st March

Eid al-Fitr (tentative): Celebrated at the end of Ramadan, this Islamic festival is observed depending on moon sighting

3rd April

Good Friday: A Christian holiday observed during Holy Week before Easter Sunday

6th April

Easter Monday: The day after Easter Sunday, also a statutory public holiday.

1st May

May Day (Workers’ Day): A day to honour workers and their contributions to the country's economy and development.

27th May

Eid al-Adha (tentative): An important Islamic feast also known as the Feast of Sacrifice

1st July

Republic Day: Commemorates Ghana becoming a republic in 1960

21st September

Founders’ Day: Celebrates the contributions of Ghana’s founding fathers

5th December

Farmer’s Day: Honours farmers and agricultural workers, traditionally observed on the first Friday of December

25th December

Christmas Day: Celebrated by Christians and enjoyed nationwide.

Christmas

26th December

Boxing Day: The day after Christmas, also a public holiday. Boxing Day is celebrated on 26th December, the day after Christmas. Traditionally, it originated in the United Kingdom and other countries of the British Commonwealth, including Ghana.

The name “Boxing Day” comes from the old custom of giving boxes of gifts, money, or goods to servants, tradespeople, and the less fortunate as a token of appreciation for their work throughout the year.

In modern times, it is largely seen as a public holiday for relaxation, family time, and shopping, with many stores holding sales similar to Black Friday.

In Ghana, Boxing Day is a statutory holiday, giving people an extra day to celebrate the festive season, visit family and friends, and rest after Christmas celebrations.

Conclusion