All the holidays in Ghana in 2026 you should know about
Out of the 365 days in a year, 14 are designated as public holidays in Ghana. Ghana’s 2026 calendar features a range of statutory public holidays that reflect the nation’s rich history, cultural heritage and religious diversity.
These holidays are observed nationwide, with most workplaces and public institutions closed to allow citizens time to celebrate, reflect and spend time with family.
It is important to note that when a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the following Monday is usually declared and observed as the holiday.
Similarly, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, it may be moved to either Monday or Friday in line with government policy to minimise disruption to productivity while ensuring full observance of the holiday.
Here are a list of the holidays in 2026:
1st January
New Year’s Day: The first day of the year, celebrated across the country.
9th January
Constitution Day: Though Constitution Day falls on 7 January, the government has declared Friday, 9 January 2026 as the official public holiday to allow for an extended weekend.
6th March
Independence Day: Marks Ghana’s independence from British colonial rule in 1957. On this day, Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence, paving the way for other African nations to pursue self-governance.
Independence Day is observed with parades, ceremonies, cultural displays, and patriotic activities across the country, with the main national event often held in the capital or a selected region. It serves as a moment for reflection on Ghana’s journey, achievements, challenges, and the responsibility of citizens to contribute to national development.
20–21st March
Eid al-Fitr (tentative): Celebrated at the end of Ramadan, this Islamic festival is observed depending on moon sighting
3rd April
Good Friday: A Christian holiday observed during Holy Week before Easter Sunday
6th April
Easter Monday: The day after Easter Sunday, also a statutory public holiday.
1st May
May Day (Workers’ Day): A day to honour workers and their contributions to the country's economy and development.
27th May
Eid al-Adha (tentative): An important Islamic feast also known as the Feast of Sacrifice
1st July
Republic Day: Commemorates Ghana becoming a republic in 1960
21st September
Founders’ Day: Celebrates the contributions of Ghana’s founding fathers
5th December
Farmer’s Day: Honours farmers and agricultural workers, traditionally observed on the first Friday of December
25th December
Christmas Day: Celebrated by Christians and enjoyed nationwide.
26th December
Boxing Day: The day after Christmas, also a public holiday. Boxing Day is celebrated on 26th December, the day after Christmas. Traditionally, it originated in the United Kingdom and other countries of the British Commonwealth, including Ghana.
The name “Boxing Day” comes from the old custom of giving boxes of gifts, money, or goods to servants, tradespeople, and the less fortunate as a token of appreciation for their work throughout the year.
In modern times, it is largely seen as a public holiday for relaxation, family time, and shopping, with many stores holding sales similar to Black Friday.
In Ghana, Boxing Day is a statutory holiday, giving people an extra day to celebrate the festive season, visit family and friends, and rest after Christmas celebrations.
Conclusion
These statutory holidays are part of Ghana’s Public Holidays and Commemorative Days calendar and are observed nationwide, offering citizens opportunities for rest, celebration or reflection throughout the year.
