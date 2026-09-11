The 80s Are Back: How AI turned nostalgia into a social media obsession

Discover how a viral AI photo trend is transforming ordinary selfies into 1980s vintage portraits across social media.

Open Instagram, Facebook or X these days and you may feel like you have accidentally travelled back four decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The big hair is back. The colourful outfits are back. Bold accessories, dramatic poses and that familiar grainy photo effect are suddenly everywhere.

Many of these photographs were not taken in the 1980s. They were created by artificial intelligence.

Ghana Most Beautiful Winner 2021, Sarfoa Asamoah

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new viral trend is turning ordinary selfies into convincing 1980s-style portraits, allowing people to see themselves with the hairstyles, clothing, lighting and photography style associated with the decade. The trend has spread across social media, with celebrities and other public figures also joining in.

Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with the 80s?

Part of the attraction is simple: nostalgia.

The 1980s had a very distinctive visual identity. From oversized hairstyles and colourful fashion to studio portraits and analogue film effects, the decade gives AI plenty to work with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For younger people who never experienced the era, the trend offers something even more interesting. It allows them to imagine what they might have looked like if they had been around in the 80s.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

Ghanaian online journalist and Humanitarian, Kobby Kyei joins 1980s trend with AI

And for those who grew up during the period, it can bring back memories of family photographs, old fashion trends and a time when taking a picture meant visiting a photography studio rather than simply reaching for your phone.

Suddenly, your ordinary selfie can look like something pulled from an old family album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is more than just a photo

What makes the trend so entertaining is how easily people can reinvent themselves.

One person becomes an 80s fashion icon. Another looks like they are posing for an old school portrait. Someone else turns a couple's photograph into what looks like a vintage wedding picture.

And because the images can be customised, users get to decide what their imagined 80s self looks like.

For Ghanaians, there is an opportunity to make the trend even more personal by recreating the look of old Ghanaian studio portraits, complete with period-inspired clothing, hairstyles and settings.

Imagine seeing yourself or even your parents at your age as if the photograph had genuinely been taken in 1985.

But there is one thing to remember

As fun as the trend is, the photographs are not memories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are AI-generated interpretations of what the 1980s might have looked like. The technology can create an image that appears authentic, even though the moment never happened.

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

There is also a reason to be thoughtful before uploading personal photographs to any AI platform. Users should understand how the service handles uploaded images and personal information before joining any viral trend. Recent coverage of the 80s trend has also raised questions about privacy and what happens to photographs after they are uploaded.

For now, though, the appeal is clear.

The 80s are having their moment again and this time, you don't need to have lived through the decade to be part of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you need is a photograph, a little imagination and AI.

Some prompt to use

What would I have looked like in the ’80s? Transform this photo into an authentic 1980s look while keeping my facial features and identity unchanged. Add realistic ’80s fashion, hairstyle, makeup, and vintage photography aesthetics.”

HIGH SCHOOL MEMORIES: Make this picture into a real high school yearbook portrait from the 1980s. Give me feathery hair, vintage clothes, and historical styling while maintaining my face identity. To replicate an original yearbook photo, use a studio backdrop, soft flash photography, noticeable film grain, and slightly faded colours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FAMILY PORTRAITS: Make this picture into a genuine family portrait from the 1980s while maintaining my identity, expression, skin tone, and facial structure. Put on period-appropriate hairstyles and accessories, and dress me in real 1980s apparel.Make use of soft focus, faded tones, slight grain, warm analogue lighting, and Kodak film colours. Vintage furniture, CRT televisions, and traditional home décor can be used in place of contemporary items.

80S NIGHTLIFE PROMPT: Make this picture a true nightlife photo from the 1980s. Maintain my appearance while incorporating vibrant neon lights, dramatic hairstyles, leather coats, and realistic flash photography. Add backdrops that are slightly underexposed and obvious film grain.