Miss World 2026: 5 moments that had the internet buzzing

Miss World 2026: 5 moments that had the internet buzzing

Miss World 2026: 5 moments that had the internet buzzing

Joheirry Mola Dominguez wins Miss World 2026 as Vietnam hosts for the first time. Discover the 5 viral moments that captured global attention in Nha Trang.

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026, 44 years after her country’s previous win.

The pageant featured several standout moments, including a Messi-inspired costume, a climate-warning outfit and a C-section-inspired gown.

Vietnam made history as the first country to host Miss World, with 111 contestants taking part and home favourite Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc reaching the Top 6.

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The Miss World 2026 competition has come to an end, with the Dominican Republic taking the crown in Vietnam.

Joheirry Mola Dominguez was crowned the 73rd Miss World on September 5 at 2 April Square in Nha Trang, becoming the second woman from the Dominican Republic to win the title, 44 years after Mariasela Álvarez became the country's first Miss World in 1982.

Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty finished as second runner-up.

The pageant's 75th-anniversary edition also produced several memorable moments, from striking national costumes to a gown inspired by childbirth and a strong display of Vietnamese culture.

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Here are five moments that stood out.

1. Miss Argentina brought Messi to the pageant

Miss Argentina brought Messi to the pageant

Miss Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad attracted attention with her costume for the Dances of the World segment, which featured the face of Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

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The look was presented as a tribute to Argentina's football culture and its World Cup success.

The unusual costume quickly became one of the more talked-about national looks from the competition.

2. Miss Nigeria turned her costume into a climate warning

Miss Nigeria turned her costume into a climate warning

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Miss Nigeria Tamunosoye Karibi-George used her Dances of the World presentation to draw attention to environmental problems in the Niger Delta.

Her costume featured imagery associated with cracked earth, pollution, smoke and fire, representing the environmental challenges affecting the oil-producing region.

Karibi-George described the outfit as a warning about climate devastation.

The Nigerian representative also advanced to the Top 12 at the competition.

Karibi-George, who represented Bayelsa State, had already been involved in climate advocacy and youth empowerment before entering the international pageant. The Miss World organisation describes her as a communications professional and advocate whose work also includes inclusion and opportunities for children with disabilities and special needs.

3. Miss Uganda's gown paid tribute to mothers who undergo C-sections

Miss Uganda's gown paid tribute to mothers who undergo C-sections

One of the most striking fashion moments came from Miss Uganda Trivia Elle Muhoza.

Muhoza wore “The Layers of Life,” a couture gown designed by Ugandan designer Keesha Abdallah for the World Designer Award during the Miss World festival.

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The design was inspired by the seven anatomical layers involved in a Caesarean section: skin, fat, fascia, rectus muscles, the peritoneum, uterus muscle and the amniotic sac.

Abdallah, who had recently become a mother herself, said the experience inspired her to transform the physical journey of childbirth into couture.

The gown turned a medical subject into a fashion statement and drew widespread attention during the competition.

4. Vietnam hosted Miss World for the first time

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Vietnam hosted Miss World for the first time

The 2026 competition marked the first time Vietnam hosted Miss World.

The final was held on September 5 at 2 April Square in Nha Trang, bringing the four-week Miss World Festival to a close. A total of 111 national representatives took part in the festival.

Vietnamese culture was also prominently featured throughout the competition.

The contestants appeared in the traditional áo dài, Vietnam's distinctive long dress, during cultural presentations and the competition's activities.

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At the final in Nha Trang, the contestants appeared in áo dài as the competition moved into the Top 40 stage. Vietnamese reports also highlighted the use of the traditional dress as part of the country's cultural presentation during the event.

The áo dài was also featured at the opening ceremony in Quang Ninh, where the 111 contestants presented the traditional Vietnamese garment.

Vietnam's representative, Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, also made it to the Top 6, giving the host country a place among the final six contestants.

The final competition moved from 111 contestants to the Top 40, followed by the Top 20, Top 12 and Top 6 before the final placements were announced.

For Vietnam, hosting the competition offered an opportunity to place its culture, traditional dress and tourism destinations before an international audience.

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5. The new Miss World is a teacher and community advocate

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic crowned Miss World 2026

Joheirry Mola Dominguez is more than a model and beauty queen.

The 24-year-old Dominican Republic representative is a Literature and Social Studies teacher, news correspondent and community advocate, as well as the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow.

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She holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and teaches Literature and Social Studies in English.

Through Voices of Tomorrow, she works to expand access to English-language education for children and young people in vulnerable communities.

Her education work became central to her final answer during the competition, where she spoke about expanding English-language education as a way of creating opportunities for children and young people.

Mola also secured her place in the Top 40 after winning the Top Model challenge for the Americas and Caribbean before eventually progressing through the final stages to win the crown.

Her victory gave the Dominican Republic its second Miss World title, ending a 44-year wait since its first win in 1982.

The 2026 edition, held under the pageant's 75th-anniversary celebrations, brought together 111 contestants for a month of competitions, cultural activities and social-impact projects before Mola was crowned in Nha Trang.