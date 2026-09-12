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Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe named chairman of Hearts of Oak interim management committee

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:49 - 12 September 2026
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Hearts of Oak have appointed Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe as chairman of an Interim Management Committee following the resignation of Managing Director Julius Ben Emunah.
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  • Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has been named chairman of Hearts of Oak’s Interim Management Committee.

  • The five-member committee will run the club following Julius Ben Emunah’s resignation as Managing Director.

  • The move is the latest in Hearts’ restructuring after the club changed its coach and senior management in recent months.

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Accra Hearts of Oak have formed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) headed by Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe following the resignation of Managing Director Julius Ben Emunah.

READ ALSO: England-based goalkeeper rejects chance to rule Tooro Kingdom in Uganda

Former Managing Director Julius Ben Emunah
Former Managing Director Julius Ben Emunah

The club announced that the five-member committee will temporarily manage the affairs of the club until a new management team is appointed.

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“Following the resignation of the Managing Director, the Board of Directors has put in place an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to steer the affairs of the Club, pending the appointment of a new management team,” the club said in a statement.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe will serve as chairman, while Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom takes charge of Finance. Akwasi Agyemang will oversee Operations, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei will handle Administration, and Alhaji Yusif Abdullai, the National Chapter Committee (NCC) chairman, will be responsible for Mobilisation.

The move follows Emunah’s resignation after about seven months in office. He was appointed Managing Director effective February 2, 2026, replacing Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah.

READ ALSO: 27-year-old Eddie Nketiah set to switch international allegiance to Ghana

The Board of Hearts of Oak said the interim arrangement is intended to ensure the club's operations continue without disruption.

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“The Board of Directors wishes to assure all stakeholders that it is taking all steps necessary to ensure that the Club continues its pursuit of pre-eminence not just in the country but continentally.”

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe served as Ghana Football Association president from 2004 to 2005.

The latest management change comes after a period of restructuring at Hearts. The club parted ways with coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani in May after the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, during which Hearts finished third.

READ ALSO: Inaki Williams announces retirement from Ghana’s Black Stars after 4 years

The Phobians subsequently appointed Bosnian coach Nebojsa Kapor on a two-year deal as they sought to rebuild the team ahead of the new season.

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The Phobians have asked supporters and other stakeholders to support the interim committee as it oversees the club while a permanent management structure is put in place.

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