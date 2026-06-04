Here are 4 fruits that can help lower breast cancer risk, according to Oncologist
Research suggests eating more fruit may be linked to a 7% lower risk of breast cancer, thanks to fiber and plant compounds that support overall health.
Experts highlight apples, berries, cherries, and dried fruits as some of the fruits with promising research tied to breast health benefits.
Doctors stress that overall lifestyle matters most — staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
Breast cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women worldwide. While there is no single food or diet that can fully prevent the disease, growing research suggests that everyday eating habits—particularly fruit consumption—may play a supportive role in reducing risk.
Health experts emphasise that it is not about one “superfood,” but rather a consistent, balanced, plant-forward diet that could make a difference over time.
As reported by Graphic online, a study insight shared by researchers suggests that a higher intake of fruits has been associated with about a 7% lower risk of breast cancer.
Scientists believe this may be linked to compounds found naturally in fruit, including fiber and powerful plant-based chemicals known as phytonutrients.
According to Natalie Ledesma, M.S., RDN, an oncology dietitian at the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, these phytonutrients include polyphenols, anthocyanins, quercetin, fisetin, hesperidin, and limonene—compounds that continue to be studied for their potential role in supporting cellular health.
However, she cautioned that much of the current evidence is still observational or based on early-stage research.
Wendy Y. Chen, M.D., M.P.H., a breast cancer medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, also noted that overall dietary patterns and lifestyle choices matter far more than any single food.
Even so, she agrees that increasing daily fruit intake is a practical and beneficial step, especially since many people still fall short of recommended daily servings.
Below are four fruits that continue to attract scientific interest for their potential role in supporting breast health.
1. Apples
Apples are often underestimated, yet they are rich in polyphenols—plant compounds linked to health benefits. One key compound, quercetin, has been studied for its potential to influence processes involved in cell growth and inflammation.
Importantly, apple peels contain triterpenoids, compounds that have shown promising effects in laboratory studies involving tumor growth.
It is recommended that when eating apples, eat everything including the peel, to maximize their nutritional value. Apples can be enjoyed fresh, sliced into salads, added to oatmeal, or paired with nut butter.
2. Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are widely known for their high antioxidant content. They are especially rich in anthocyanins and flavonoids, compounds being studied for their potential role in reducing cancer cell activity.
Research has highlighted blackberries in particular, with findings suggesting they may influence biological pathways linked to cancer cell spread. Berries also contain delphinidin, an anthocyanin that has shown early laboratory promise in supporting immune response in certain cancer cells.
They can easily be added to yogurt, cereals, smoothies, or eaten as snacks. Frozen berries offer similar nutritional benefits when fresh ones are not available.
READ ALSO: The hidden menstrual hygiene mistakes many young women still make, according to health expert
3. Cherries
Dark sweet cherries contain high levels of anthocyanins, the pigments responsible for their deep red color. Some early studies, particularly in animals, suggest that compounds in cherries may help slow the growth of aggressive breast cancer cells.
Beyond their potential anti-cancer properties, cherries are also rich in vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, and may offer anti-inflammatory benefits.
They are best enjoyed fresh in season but also work well in salads, grain bowls, and desserts.
4. Dried Fruits
Raisins, dates, figs, and prunes often get overlooked due to their natural sugar content. However, research suggests they may still offer health benefits when eaten in moderation.
Drying fruit concentrates not only sugar but also fiber and phytonutrients, making them a nutrient-dense snack option. Some studies have linked higher dried fruit consumption with a lower risk of breast cancer, although portion control is important.
Figs, in particular, are rich in polyphenols and flavonoids and continue to be studied for their bioactive properties. Dried fruits can be added to oatmeal, salads, yogurt, or savory dishes like stews.
Beyond Fruit: What Else Matters
Experts stress that fruit alone is not enough. A broader lifestyle approach is key to supporting long-term health:
Maintaining a healthy body weight
Staying physically active (at least 150 minutes weekly)
Limiting alcohol intake
Eating more vegetables, especially carotenoid-rich varieties
Reducing red and processed meats
Choosing whole fruits over fruit juice
Research consistently shows that plant-based eating patterns offer the strongest dietary support for reducing overall cancer risk.
Conclusion
While no fruit can prevent breast cancer, a diet rich in a variety of fruits and vegetables may contribute to overall health and lower risk factors.
The key is consistency, balance, and long-term healthy eating habits—not quick fixes or single “miracle foods.”
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