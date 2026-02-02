Ghana suspends diaspora citizenship applications

Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior has temporarily suspended citizenship applications for historical diasporans as authorities review and streamline the process to make it more efficient and accessible.

The Government of Ghana has temporarily suspended the ongoing application process for Ghanaian citizenship by historical diasporans, the Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President (DAOOP) announced on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

In a statement, it said that the suspension forms part of a planned effort to streamline and improve the citizenship application process, with the goal of making it “more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly” for members of the global African diaspora seeking formal citizenship rights in Ghana.

The government said it remains “fully committed to welcoming members of the global African family home,” and that the pause will give authorities time to introduce refinements that will make future applications “smoother and more seamless.”

Neither the Ministry nor DAOOP provided a specific timeline for when applications will resume, but said that revised timelines and updated guidelines will be communicated in due course through official channels.

“We appreciate the continued interest, enthusiasm, and cooperation of all prospective applicants and look forward to resuming the process shortly,” the statement added.

The move comes amid a renewed push by the government to strengthen ties with the African diaspora. Over the past decade, Ghana has positioned itself as a destination for people of African descent seeking to reconnect with ancestral roots, with programs aimed at fostering economic, cultural and civic engagement.

Previously, the government launched initiatives to attract diaspora investments and ease travel and residency requirements, part of broader efforts to build stronger networks with Ghanaians abroad and descendants of enslaved Africans.

Citizenship by registration has long been an avenue for members of the diaspora to formalise legal status in Ghana, with rights that include the ability to own property and work without restrictions.

In recent years, an increase in demand from diaspora communities, buoyed by rising interest in heritage tourism and long-term settlement, has placed pressure on administrative systems and highlighted the need for reforms to ensure the application process is both transparent and efficient.

The statement acknowledged this demand, and framed the temporary suspension as an opportunity “to further streamline and enhance the overall experience” for applicants.

Prospective applicants who have already submitted documents are advised to monitor official government communication channels for updates on new guidelines and timelines.

