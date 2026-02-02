Advertisement

Hilarious moment as boxer loses wig in brutal fight – reason revealed [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:10 - 02 February 2026
Boxer loses wig in brutal fight; hilarious reason revealed
Jarrell Miller has revealed the amusing explanation for why his wig fell off during his victory over Kingsley Ibeh, an incident that instantly went viral.

According to DailyMail Sports, the hairpiece was only needed because Miller accidentally used his mother’s shampoo, which caused unexpected hair loss.

Miller finally fulfilled his dream of fighting at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, earning a split decision win over Ibeh in front of a raucous crowd.

However, the most memorable moment of the bout occurred in the second round when Ibeh’s precise right hand knocked the wig straight off Miller’s head.

The crowd erupted as the hairpiece tumbled, instantly stealing the spotlight from the fight itself (DailyMail Sports).

Reacting with humour and showmanship, Miller retrieved the wig in his corner at the start of the third round. He turned to the audience, tore off the hairpiece, and theatrically threw it into the crowd while sticking his tongue out, eliciting laughter from fans.

The wig ultimately landed near heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, with Skye Nicolson picking it up and posing for photos with it.

After the fight, Miller explained the incident in detail, as quoted by Daily Mail Sports.

He said,

I get to my mama’s house, and she has some shampoo bottles on the table. I shampooed; it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair two days ago. So I called my manager, said, ‘Get me one of those manes,’ and slapped that on real quick. I’m a comedian; I make fun of myself.

Video

Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) was fighting for the first time since his majority draw with Andy Ruiz Jr in August 2024, following a career-first defeat to Daniel Dubois via 10th-round TKO in December 2023.

This fight marked not just a return but a reset for the heavyweight contender, combining both triumph and comedy in one unforgettable night.

