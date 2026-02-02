Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open, completes career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz has shattered countless milestones at a remarkably young age, but on Sunday night in Melbourne, he delivered the most significant achievement of his career to date.

The 22-year-old Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in a gripping Australian Open final, winning 2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5 to claim his first Australian Open title. With the victory, Alcaraz completed the Career Grand Slam, having already won the US Open, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros—each twice—making him the youngest man in tennis history to achieve the feat.

The previous age record had stood since 1938, when Don Budge completed his Career Grand Slam at Roland Garros at 22 years and 11 months. Alcaraz surpassed that mark at 22 years and 8 months, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

22 years, 8 months: Carlos Alcaraz (2026 Australian Open)

22 years, 11 months: Don Budge (1938 Roland Garros)

24 years, 1 month: Rod Laver (1962 US Open)

24 years, 3 months: Rafael Nadal (2010 US Open)

26 years, 0 months: Fred Perry (1935 Roland Garros)

27 years, 8 months: Roy Emerson (1964 Wimbledon)

27 years, 9 months: Roger Federer (2009 Roland Garros)

29 years, 0 months: Novak Djokovic (2016 Roland Garros)

29 years, 1 month: Andre Agassi (1999 Roland Garros)

Alcaraz’s Grand Slam journey has unfolded with almost poetic symmetry. He won his first US Open at 19, captured Wimbledon at 20, conquered Roland Garros at 21, and finally completed the set in Melbourne at 22.

The Australian Open had long been his toughest challenge. Prior to this year, his best results were quarterfinal appearances—losing to Alexander Zverev in 2024 and Djokovic in 2025. That narrative changed dramatically in 2026.

After a commanding 7–5, 6–2, 6–1 quarterfinal win over Alex de Minaur, Alcaraz earned revenge against Zverev in an epic semifinal. He survived severe cramping and rallied from 5–3 down in the fifth set to claim a marathon 6–4, 7–6(5), 6–7(3), 6–7(4), 7–5 victory that lasted five hours and 27 minutes.

The final initially appeared to tilt Djokovic’s way. The 10-time Australian Open champion dominated the opening set, breaking serve twice and sealing it in just 33 minutes without facing a single break point.

However, Alcaraz steadily turned the tide. By dramatically reducing his unforced errors and increasing his aggression, he broke Djokovic twice in each of the second and third sets to take a two-sets-to-one lead.

The fourth set developed into a tense exchange of holds. Alcaraz missed six break points early, while Djokovic earned a break opportunity at 4–4, only for the Spaniard to hold firm. At 5–6, with Djokovic serving to stay in the match, Alcaraz seized his moment. A missed forehand from Djokovic handed him match point, and another error moments later sealed a historic victory.