'Let's not use the pulpit for political nonsense' - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro condemns political prophecies and urges pastors to stop using the pulpit for politics following recent controversy over NPP primaries predictions.

The founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticised the growing use of church pulpits for political commentary, urging pastors and prophets to focus on preaching the gospel rather than promoting politicians.

In a video making rounds on social media, Prophet Oduro stressed that the church has a clear mandate which should not be compromised by political interests.

We have a gospel to preach. We have souls to win. We have a Christ to glorify

He questioned why religious leaders devote attention to politicians, stating, “Most of these politicians are very disrespectful to God, very promiscuous, very adulterous, and most of them don’t even care about God.”

He added,

Why do we have to care about them and make so much attention?

Prophet Oduro further admonished preachers to remain committed to the Bible, saying,

If we don’t talk about them, we have a whole Bible here to preach. Open the word. Preach the word.

He emphasised that “the pulpit is not for political nonsense.” He urged ministers to stay away from political engagement.

Leave these uncircumcised people. Preach the word.

His comments follow recent controversy surrounding political prophecies ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries. Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun had earlier prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong would win the primaries but later publicly apologised after the outcome did not favour the presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong.

Ghanaian prophet and author Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun publicly admitted that his widely circulated prophetic declaration concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries failed to materialise, issuing an unreserved apology and announcing a temporary withdrawal from public prophetic and pulpit ministry.

The incident has reignited public debate about political prophecies and the role of religious leaders in Ghana’s political discourse.

Watch video below: