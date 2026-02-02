Grammys 2026: Tyla wins Best African Music performance(Full list of winners)
South African star Tyla emerged as one of the standout winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards, claiming the Best African Music Performance trophy and edging out a strong field dominated by Nigerian heavyweights.
Her winning track, Push 2 Start, secured the honour ahead of Burna Boy’s Love, Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat, as well as Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.
The category — created to amplify African sounds on the global music scene — once again reflected Nigeria’s influence, with Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr all making the final shortlist. Tyla’s victory also marks her second win in the category, having previously made history in 2024 with Water as the award’s first-ever recipient.
See full list of winners below;
Best African Music Performance Love — Burna Boy With You Davido featuring Omah Lay Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid WINNER: Push 2 Start — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar
WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia
Record of the Year
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
Wildflower — Billie Eilish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
WINNER: Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Album of the Year
WINNER: Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny
Swag — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Anxiety — Doechii
APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
WINNER: Wildflower — Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
Daisies — Justin Bieber
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Disease — Lady Gaga
The Subway — Chappell Roan
WINNER: Messy — Lola Young
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Performance
Yukon — Justin Bieber
It Depends — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
WINNER: Folded — Kehlani
Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: EoO — Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
Jerusalema — Angélique Kidjo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars
30 for 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
WINNER: Cirkut
Best Music Video
Young Lion — Sade
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
So Be It — Clipse
WINNER: Anxiety — Doechii
Best Music Film
Devo
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye
Relentless — Diane Warren
WINNER: Music by John Williams
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Dance/Electronic Recording “No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
“Space Invader” — Kaytranada
“Voltage” — Skrillex
WINNER: “End of Summer” — Tame Impala
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Eusexua — FKA Twigs
Ten Days — Fred Again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
WINNER: BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison
WINNER: Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
WINNER: Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory — Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet
F1 The Album – Various Artists
Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists
WINNER: Sinners – Various Artists
Wicked – Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
WINNERS: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer
Best Music Video
“Young Lion” — Sade
Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
“So Be It” — Clipse
Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video
WINNER: “Anxiety” — Doechii
James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
“Love” — OK Go
Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Album Cover
WINNER: Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Best Music Film
Devo — Devo
Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye
Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless — Diane Warren
Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
WINNER: Music by John Williams — John Williams
Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams
Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Sergei Kvitko
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: “First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
“Lord, That’s A Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
“Openin”g — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
“Train To Emerald City” — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (the Westerlies)
WINNER: “Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: “Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)
“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
“Keep an Eye on Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
“What a Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance
Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
WINNER: Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; the Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best Choral Performance
Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Requiem Of Light —Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Dennehy: Land of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio
Lullabies for the Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
Inheritances — Adam Tendler
Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
WINNER: Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist
Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist
Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
WINNER: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: Bloom — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — Flo
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best Classical Compendium
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese,
Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers
The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
WINNER: Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy
Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales
WINNER: Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph
Family — Southern Avenue
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
WINNER: A Matter of Time — Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Country Solo Performance
“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers
“Good News” – Shaboozey
WINNER: “Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” — Chris Stapleton
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
WINNER: “Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
WINNER: “Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett
American Romance — Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church
Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll (WINNER)
Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best Rap Performance
“Outside” — Cardi B
WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown