Advertisement

Grammys 2026: Tyla wins Best African Music performance(Full list of winners)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:02 - 02 February 2026
South African pop sensation Tyla celebrates her second Grammy win after claiming Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. See all the winers for Grammys 2026
Advertisement

South African star Tyla emerged as one of the standout winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards, claiming the Best African Music Performance trophy and edging out a strong field dominated by Nigerian heavyweights.

Advertisement

Her winning track, Push 2 Start, secured the honour ahead of Burna Boy’s Love, Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat, as well as Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

READ MORE: 'I'm not asking you to stay or leave but I'll be back'- Prophet Elbernard tells congregation

The category — created to amplify African sounds on the global music scene — once again reflected Nigeria’s influence, with Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr all making the final shortlist. Tyla’s victory also marks her second win in the category, having previously made history in 2024 with Water as the award’s first-ever recipient.

See full list of winners below;

Advertisement

Best African Music Performance Love — Burna Boy With You Davido featuring Omah Lay Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid WINNER: Push 2 Start — Tyla

READ ALSO: 'Let's not use the pulpit for political nonsense' - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Best Global Music Album

Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar

WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia

Record of the Year

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

Wildflower — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

WINNER: Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Album of the Year

WINNER: Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny

Swag — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUST READ: Counsellor Adofoli clashes with Wodemaya over ‘no premarital counselling’ advice

Advertisement

Song of the Year

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Anxiety — Doechii

APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

WINNER: Wildflower — Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

WINNER: Messy — Lola Young

READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (26 to 31 January)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Performance

Yukon — Justin Bieber

It Depends — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller

WINNER: Folded — Kehlani

Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: EoO — Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

Jerusalema — Angélique Kidjo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars

30 for 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)

WINNER: Cirkut

READ MORE: 'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana

Best Music Video

Young Lion — Sade

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

So Be It — Clipse

WINNER: Anxiety — Doechii

Best Music Film

Devo

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Relentless — Diane Warren

WINNER: Music by John Williams

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Advertisement

READ MORE: Foreign Affairs Ministry approves Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed – Ablakwa

Best Dance/Electronic Recording “No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

WINNER: “End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Eusexua — FKA Twigs

Ten Days — Fred Again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

WINNER: BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison

WINNER: Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

WINNER: Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album – Various Artists

Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists

WINNER: Sinners – Various Artists

Wicked – Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

WINNERS: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

Best Music Video

“Young Lion” — Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse

Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video

WINNER: “Anxiety” — Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Album Cover

WINNER: Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo

Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless — Diane Warren

Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

WINNER: Music by John Williams — John Williams

Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams

Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: “First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s A Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Openin”g — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train To Emerald City” — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (the Westerlies)

WINNER: “Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: “Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)

“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep an Eye on Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What a Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Best Orchestral Performance

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

WINNER: Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; the Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Best Choral Performance

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light —Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Dennehy: Land of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio

Lullabies for the Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances — Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

WINNER: Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

WINNER: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Bloom — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

Love on Digital — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — Flo

Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese,

Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

WINNER: Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy

Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales

WINNER: Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph

Family — Southern Avenue

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

WINNER: A Matter of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

WINNER: “Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” — Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

WINNER: “Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: “Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll (WINNER)

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

READ MORE: Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife Maame Pinamang pleads to be allowed to perform widowhood rites

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Entertainment
02.02.2026
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
Sports
02.02.2026
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
2026 Grammys Looks
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
News
02.02.2026
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
News
02.02.2026
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia
News
02.02.2026
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia