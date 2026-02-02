Grammys 2026: Tyla wins Best African Music performance(Full list of winners)

South African pop sensation Tyla celebrates her second Grammy win after claiming Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. See all the winers for Grammys 2026

South African star Tyla emerged as one of the standout winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards, claiming the Best African Music Performance trophy and edging out a strong field dominated by Nigerian heavyweights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her winning track, Push 2 Start, secured the honour ahead of Burna Boy’s Love, Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat, as well as Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

The category — created to amplify African sounds on the global music scene — once again reflected Nigeria’s influence, with Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr all making the final shortlist. Tyla’s victory also marks her second win in the category, having previously made history in 2024 with Water as the award’s first-ever recipient.

See full list of winners below;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best African Music Performance Love — Burna Boy With You Davido featuring Omah Lay Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid WINNER: Push 2 Start — Tyla

Best Global Music Album Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia

Record of the Year DtMF — Bad Bunny Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter Anxiety — Doechii Wildflower — Billie Eilish Abracadabra — Lady Gaga WINNER: Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA Album of the Year WINNER: Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny Swag — Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Mayhem — Lady Gaga GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Advertisement

Advertisement

Song of the Year Abracadabra — Lady Gaga Anxiety — Doechii APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars DtMF — Bad Bunny Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter WINNER: Wildflower — Billie Eilish Best Pop Solo Performance Daisies — Justin Bieber Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter Disease — Lady Gaga The Subway — Chappell Roan WINNER: Messy — Lola Young

Best New Artist WINNER: Olivia Dean Katseye The Marías Addison Rae Leon Thomas Lola Young Best Rap Album Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Glorious — GloRilla God Does Like Ugly — JID WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar Best R&B Performance Yukon — Justin Bieber It Depends — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller WINNER: Folded — Kehlani Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas Best Global Music Performance WINNER: EoO — Bad Bunny Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado Jerusalema — Angélique Kidjo Best Pop Duo/Group Performance WINNER: Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande APT. — Rosé & Bruno Mars 30 for 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) WINNER: Cirkut

Best Music Video Young Lion — Sade Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter So Be It — Clipse WINNER: Anxiety — Doechii Best Music Film Devo Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye Relentless — Diane Warren WINNER: Music by John Williams Best Comedy Album Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr PostMortem — Sarah Silverman Single Lady — Ali Wong WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Dance/Electronic Recording “No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak “Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax “Space Invader” — Kaytranada “Voltage” — Skrillex WINNER: “End of Summer” — Tame Impala Best Dance/Electronic Album WINNER: Eusexua — FKA Twigs Ten Days — Fred Again.. Fancy That — PinkPantheress Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex Best Reggae Album Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel WINNER: BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi From Within — Mortimer No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison WINNER: Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet & Tonality The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding Best Children’s Music Album Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran WINNER: Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V Herstory — Flor Bromley The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet F1 The Album – Various Artists Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists WINNER: Sinners – Various Artists Wicked – Various Artists Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer WINNERS: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer Best Music Video “Young Lion” — Sade Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers “So Be It” — Clipse Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video WINNER: “Anxiety” — Doechii James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers “Love” — OK Go Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer Best Comedy Album Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr PostMortem — Sarah Silverman Single Lady — Ali Wong What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan Best Album Cover WINNER: Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator) The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo) Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny) Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius) Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg) Best Music Film Devo — Devo Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers Relentless — Diane Warren Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers WINNER: Music by John Williams — John Williams Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers Producer Of The Year, Classical Blanton Alspaugh Sergei Kvitko Morten Lindberg Dmitriy Lipay WINNER: Elaine Martone Best Instrumental Composition WINNER: “First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz) “Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra) “Lord, That’s A Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull) “Openin”g — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi) “Train To Emerald City” — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz) “Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella “Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo) “A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf) “Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (the Westerlies) WINNER: “Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals WINNER: “Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje) “How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane) “Keep an Eye on Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) “Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence) “What a Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry) Best Orchestral Performance Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) WINNER: Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Best Opera Recording WINNER: Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer) Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang) Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; the Choir Of Trinity Wall Street) O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran) Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant) Best Choral Performance Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare) Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing) WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Requiem Of Light —Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance WINNER: Dennehy: Land of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio Lullabies for the Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion Best Classical Instrumental Solo Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble) Inheritances — Adam Tendler Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra) WINNER: Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra) Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber) WINNER: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra) Best Progressive R&B Album WINNER: Bloom — Durand Bernarr Adjust Brightness — Bilal Love on Digital — Destin Conrad Access All Areas — Flo Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Best Classical Compendium Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers Best Contemporary Classical Composition Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion) Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound) León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra) Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists) WINNER: Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Best Traditional Blues Album WINNER: Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush Best Contemporary Blues Album Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa Paper Doll — Samantha Fish A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales WINNER: Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph Family — Southern Avenue Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Wintersongs — Laila Biali The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile Harlequin — Lady Gaga WINNER: A Matter of Time — Laufey The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand Best Country Solo Performance “Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers “Good News” – Shaboozey WINNER: “Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” — Chris Stapleton “I Never Lie” – Zach Top “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson Best Country Duo/Group Performance “A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton “Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson “Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers WINNER: “Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton Best Country Song WINNER: “Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) “Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey) “I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top) “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson) “A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton) Best Traditional Country Album Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett American Romance — Lukas Nelson Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top Best Contemporary Country Album Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll (WINNER) Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert