Mohammed Kudus set to make first appearance in 8 months against Newcastle
Mohammed Kudus has been included in Tottenham’s squad to face Newcastle United.
The Ghana international could make his return from injury as a second-half substitute.
Roberto De Zerbi will decide how many minutes Kudus can play ahead of kick-off.
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Ghana international Mohammed Kudus will be part of the squad for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United, raising hopes of his long-awaited return from injury particularly among Ghanaians.
Kudus has been out of action for several months and De Zerbi indicates that the Ghanaian is likely to start on the bench.
Speaking to the media at Hotspur Way on Friday, De Zerbi said Kudus was close to being ready for competitive football.
"Maybe Kudus can come on the bench, we have to see," De Zerbi said
Kudus has not featured for Tottenham since January after suffering a muscle injury. His recovery was subsequently prolonged by a setback, and he missed Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as a result.
His possible return is therefore a major boost for both Tottenham and the Black Stars, particularly after a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Kudus joined Tottenham from West Ham United in July 2025 and has been regarded as an important part of the club’s attacking plans. His return will be crucial for Spurs, who are looking to respond after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their opening Premier League match of the season.
READ ALSO: UCL 2026/27 draw full list: Arsenal face Real Madrid, PSG get Barcelona and Man City in blockbuster ties
De Zerbi is also hoping to benefit from several other returning or newly available players. Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven returned from injury concerns by featuring against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, while new signings Savio and Omar Marmoush are also available for selection.
Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive in north London after drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in their opening league fixture.
"Kudus can come on the bench."— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) August 28, 2026
Roberto De Zerbi with an update on the availabilty of Kudus ahead of Spurs v Newcastle.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/pFghSxPKjQ