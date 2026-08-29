Mohammed Kudus set to make first appearance in 8 months against Newcastle

Tottenham coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Mohammed Kudus will be in the squad for the Premier League clash against Newcastle United, with the Ghanaian set to make his return from injury.

Mohammed Kudus has been included in Tottenham’s squad to face Newcastle United.

The Ghana international could make his return from injury as a second-half substitute.

Roberto De Zerbi will decide how many minutes Kudus can play ahead of kick-off.

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Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Ghana international Mohammed Kudus will be part of the squad for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United, raising hopes of his long-awaited return from injury particularly among Ghanaians.

Kudus has been out of action for several months and De Zerbi indicates that the Ghanaian is likely to start on the bench.

Palermo's Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi gestures during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Palermo at the Olympic stadium in Rome on October 23, 2016

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Speaking to the media at Hotspur Way on Friday, De Zerbi said Kudus was close to being ready for competitive football.

"Maybe Kudus can come on the bench, we have to see," De Zerbi said

Kudus has not featured for Tottenham since January after suffering a muscle injury. His recovery was subsequently prolonged by a setback, and he missed Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as a result.

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His possible return is therefore a major boost for both Tottenham and the Black Stars, particularly after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Kudus joined Tottenham from West Ham United in July 2025 and has been regarded as an important part of the club’s attacking plans. His return will be crucial for Spurs, who are looking to respond after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their opening Premier League match of the season.

De Zerbi is also hoping to benefit from several other returning or newly available players. Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven returned from injury concerns by featuring against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, while new signings Savio and Omar Marmoush are also available for selection.

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Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive in north London after drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in their opening league fixture.