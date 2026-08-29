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ECG Power outage schedule for August 30

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:40 - 29 August 2026
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power outage
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages in parts of the Tema and Accra West on Sunday, August 30, 2026.
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  • ECG has scheduled power outages across parts of Tema and Accra West on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

  • Outages will occur between 9:00am and 4:00pm, 10:00am and 4:00pm respective of the area.

  • ECG says the exercise is to improve service delivery.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works in parts of Accra West and Tema to fix technical power challenges within the distribution's network.

READ ALSO: Eastern, Greater Accra and Ashanti region to be hit by power cut from August 23: See 7 day schedule

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday, August 23rd, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. 

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Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults. 

READ ALSO: Power outage: ECG shares full list of affected areas as GRIDCo begins maintenance on Tema-Achimota 161kV line

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period. 

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The company has therefore advised customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled outages. 

The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

READ ALSO: GRIDCo completes first-phase repairs on Ashaiman-Tema-Achimota line, tower replacement set for August 23

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