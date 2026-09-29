Black Stars player rating vs Gambia: Benjamin Asare 5/10, Gideon Mensah 4/10, Kwasi Sibo average

Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with Ernest Nuamah rated 8/10 and Felix Afena-Gyan 7.5/10.

The Gambia came from two goals down to stun Ghana with a 4-2 victory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th minute before Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana’s advantage with a powerful free-kick.

The visitors responded before half-time, with Assan Ceesay converting a penalty before Omar Colley equalized in the 42nd minute.

Colley completed the comeback after the break, scoring twice more to complete his hat-trick and seal a remarkable victory for The Gambia.

The 4-2 defeat leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two Group C matches after their earlier 2-0 loss to Côte d’Ivoire.

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The result also marked the Gambia’s first victory over Ghana in 33 years.

Benjamin Asare endured a difficult night in goal for the Black Stars, conceding four goals for the first time since taking up the position for the national team.

The goalkeeper was left exposed on several occasions by defensive errors and struggled to deal with the pressure as The Gambia mounted their comeback.

It was not his best performance, although the defensive problems in front of him made his task even more difficult.

The Black Stars defender and captain had a difficult outing on home soil.

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Mensah struggled both technically and tactically as The Gambia repeatedly targeted his side of the defense to penetrate Ghana’s defensive line.

His night was further complicated by a costly defensive error that contributed to The Gambia taking control of the game after the break.

Kwasi Sibo had a decent first half and provided some stability in Ghana’s midfield.

The midfielder worked hard to contain the Gambia and helped Ghana maintain control during the opening stages.

However, he struggled to influence the game after the break and did not create enough opportunities for Ghana’s attackers as The Gambia took control of the contest.

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