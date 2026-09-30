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Fan nearly attacks GFA President Kurt Okraku after Ghana’s defeat to Gambia [video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 30 September 2026
Fan nearly attacks GFA President Kurt Okraku after Ghana’s defeat to Gambia [video]
Tensions rose at the Accra Sports Stadium as an angry fan confronted GFA President Kurt Okraku following Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.
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A tense moment unfolded at the Accra Sports Stadium after an angry fan appeared to confront Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku following the Black Stars’ disappointing 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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A video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the fan expressing his frustration towards the GFA president over the Black Stars’ performance in the crucial Group C qualifier.

The incident occurred shortly after the final whistle, with tensions running high among sections of the supporters following Ghana’s second consecutive defeat in the AFCON qualifying campaign.

Several fans at the stadium were heard booing the Black Stars players after the final whistle, while some supporters also called for changes in the leadership of the GFA.

The reaction followed another disappointing performance from the national team, which has now suffered defeats in both of its opening Group C matches.

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What happened in the game?

The Gambia staged a stunning comeback to beat Ghana 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars raced into a two-goal lead through Ernest Nuamah’s 27th-minute penalty and Felix Afena-Gyan’s powerful free kick.

However, The Gambia responded before half-time, with Assan Ceesay converting a penalty before Omar Colley equalised in the 42nd minute.

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Ghana struggled to regain control after the break as The Gambia increased the pressure.

Colley completed the turnaround by scoring his second goal of the night after a defensive error from Gideon Mensah put Ghana under further pressure.

The visitors then punished Ghana on the counter-attack in stoppage time, with Colley completing his hat-trick in the 92nd minute to seal a 4-2 victory.

The result marked The Gambia’s first victory over Ghana in 33 years.

The defeat also leaves the Black Stars without a point from their opening two Group C matches after Ghana previously lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

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Ghana will now need to regroup and improve their results in the remaining qualifiers to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 AFCON alive.

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