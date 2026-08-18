Advertisement

Mortuaries and Funeral Agency to monitor funerals nationwide to prevent mistreatment of corpses

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:26 - 18 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghana's Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MOFFA) will deploy district personnel to monitor funerals and prevent the mistreatment of corpses.
Advertisement

  • MOFFA plans to deploy personnel across all districts to monitor funeral activities.

  • Personnel will use mobile phones and motorbikes to respond to and document suspected mistreatment of corpses.

  • MOFFA is working on proposed legislative changes to introduce punitive measures for offenders.

Advertisement

Ghana’s Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MOFFA) plans to deploy personnel to districts across the country to monitor funeral activities and help prevent the improper handling of corpses.

The agency says the move forms part of efforts to strengthen oversight of the funeral industry and ensure that deceased persons are treated with dignity.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah, MOFFA Executive Director Francis Ennin said personnel deployed to the districts would be equipped with mobile phones and motorbikes to enable them to respond quickly to funeral activities and document suspected cases of abuse.

We’ll be giving them mobile phones and motorbikes so that wherever there is a funeral activity, they may be going there. They may be taking pictures and videos so that whoever misbehaves, the person may not know the presence of MOFFA personnel there, he said.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: CSA fines EY Ghana GH¢360,000 for providing cybersecurity services without licence

Pallbearers

According to Mr Ennin, the personnel will eventually be deployed across all districts, following the establishment of the agency’s regional offices.

Mr Ennin said the agency’s immediate attention would be on parts of southern and middle Ghana, where it believes inappropriate practices involving corpses are more common.

He noted that funeral practices differ across parts of the country and said the agency wants to focus its monitoring efforts on areas where concerns have been identified.

Advertisement

He added that the presence of MOFFA personnel at funeral grounds could also serve as a deterrent to people who may engage in practices that compromise the dignity of corpses.

READ ALSO: 'Don’t sleep with anyone for favours’ – 83-year-old Lt. Col. Georgina Mensah advises young women

Beyond monitoring, MOFFA is also working on proposals to strengthen the legislation governing the handling of corpses.

Mr Ennin said the agency is considering the introduction of punitive measures against people who violate regulations relating to the treatment of corpses.

The agency is currently preparing a draft document outlining the proposed changes.

Advertisement

He explained that some provisions of the existing legislation need to be amended to allow for appropriate sanctions against offenders.

The legislation, we need to amend some portions of it so that we can fix in some punitive measures on people who handle corpses and do all sorts of things, he said.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian influencer Yaa Bitha opens up about health journey, 8 surgeries and lifelong condition

The draft is currently being considered by a committee and will require approval from the MOFFA Board and the Ministry of Health before it can become a national working document.

The planned district-level deployment is part of broader efforts by MOFFA to improve monitoring of funeral activities and ensure compliance with regulations governing mortuaries and funeral facilities.

The agency says the measures are intended to help prevent the mistreatment of corpses, strengthen accountability within the funeral industry and promote the dignified treatment of the deceased.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain and mist across parts of Ghana this evening- See affected areas
News
18.08.2026
GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain and mist across parts of Ghana this evening- See affected areas
Barcelona complete signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City
Sports
18.08.2026
Barcelona complete signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City
Mortuaries and Funeral Agency to monitor funerals nationwide to prevent mistreatment of corpses
News
18.08.2026
Mortuaries and Funeral Agency to monitor funerals nationwide to prevent mistreatment of corpses
Tic Tac hails Stonebwoy as ‘Prince of Therapeutic music’ after Wembley show
Entertainment
18.08.2026
Tic Tac hails Stonebwoy as ‘Prince of Therapeutic music’ after Wembley show
Real Madrid officially unveil Jose Mourinho in low-key closed-door ceremony
Sports
18.08.2026
Real Madrid officially unveil Jose Mourinho in low-key closed-door ceremony
Ghanaian influencer Yaa Bitha opens up about health journey, 8 surgeries and lifelong condition
Lifestyle
18.08.2026
Ghanaian influencer Yaa Bitha opens up about health journey, 8 surgeries and lifelong condition