GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain and mist across parts of Ghana this evening- See affected areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts rain, thunderstorms, and mist across parts of Ghana from Tuesday evening. Check affected areas.

Rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of Ghana.

Mist/fog may reduce visibility in some areas.

Temperatures expected between 22°C and 33°C.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions across Ghana, with thunderstorms, rain and mist expected in parts of the country from Tuesday evening, August 18, into Wednesday morning, August 19, 2026.

According to GMet’s 18-hour forecast, valid from 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, most parts of the country will experience mostly cloudy weather, with a few areas likely to record rain accompanied by occasional thunder.

The agency said some areas in the transition and northern sectors could experience thunderstorms or rain from Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

In the northern sector, thunderstorms with rain are expected in areas including Yendi, Tamale and Bolgatanga, with a 40 per cent probability of thunderstorms and rain in several locations.

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Parts of the transition belt, including Kete Krachi, could also experience thunderstorms with rain, while areas such as Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and parts of the middle belt have varying chances of rain.

In southern Ghana, slight rain is forecast for Accra, Kasoa, Ho and Aflao, while Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai are expected to experience varying degrees of mist and rain.

GMet has also warned of mist or fog patches over mountainous and forest areas during the early morning hours, which could reduce visibility in some locations.

The agency is forecasting relatively cool temperatures overnight and into Wednesday morning.

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Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 24°C across the coastal, forest, transition and northern sectors, while maximum temperatures on Wednesday could reach 33°C in the northern sector.

Meanwhile, GMet has classified the state of the sea as rough, with a caution for people engaged in activities along the coast.

Residents, motorists and commuters in areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms are advised to exercise caution, particularly where mist or fog could reduce visibility.

The forecast was issued at 5:00 p.m. on August 18, 2026, by the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s Forecast Division.

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