Top 10 cleanest cities in Africa: See latest rankings

The ancient port city of Tangier via awaygowe.com

The ancient port city of Tangier via awaygowe.com

Cleanliness has become an increasingly important measure of how well African cities are managed, influencing everything from tourism and investment to public health and quality of life.

Kigali retained its position as Africa's cleanest city in The Africa Report's latest 2025 ranking.

Morocco dominated the rankings with four cities in the top 10, while Cotonou climbed to third place.

The survey was based on responses from 7,877 residents across Africa, using a revised methodology.

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The latest 2025 Clean Cities Ranking by The Africa Report highlights the urban centres that have distinguished themselves through effective sanitation, well-maintained public spaces and strong environmental management.

Rwanda's capital, Kigali, continues to lead the continent, retaining its position as Africa's cleanest city.

Kigali city, Rwanda

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The ranking also reflects notable changes elsewhere, with Cotonou climbing into the top three, Morocco placing four cities in the top 10, and several newcomers making an immediate impact.

According to The Africa Report, the ranking is based on responses from 7,877 participants surveyed in partnership with Sagaci Research, a significant increase from the 1,918 respondents in the previous edition.

The latest survey relied primarily on permanent residents rather than magazine readers, providing a broader perspective on the day-to-day cleanliness of African cities.

Below are the 10 cleanest cities in Africa in 2026.

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1. Kigali, Rwanda

A worker on Kigali highway. Image via ktpress.rw

Kigali retained first place with a cleanliness score of 9.4. The city is widely recognised for its strict environmental policies, including a long-standing ban on plastic bags and the monthly nationwide community clean-up exercise known as Umuganda. Its well-maintained streets, organised waste management system and strong civic participation continue to set the benchmark across Africa.

2. Rabat, Morocco

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Rabat, Morocco

Morocco's capital remained second with a score of 8.3. Rabat has consistently invested in sanitation infrastructure, landscaped public spaces and urban maintenance, helping preserve its reputation as one of Africa's cleanest capitals.

3. Cotonou, Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

Cotonou climbed from sixth to third place after recording a cleanliness score of 7.6. The city's rise reflects continued improvements in waste management, public sanitation and municipal services.

4. Tangier, Morocco

The ancient port city of Tangier via awaygowe.com

Making its first appearance in the rankings, Tangier secured fourth place with a score of 7.5. The northern port city has undergone significant urban renewal in recent years, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and public amenities.

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5. Marrakech, Morocco

Jemaa El-Fna Square Marrakech [Continent Hop]

Another newcomer, Marrakech ranked fifth with a cleanliness score of 7.3. Known for its historic medina and tourism industry, the city has maintained high sanitation standards while preserving its cultural heritage.

6. Abuja, Nigeria

Image via environewsnigeria

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Nigeria's capital moved up eight places to sixth after scoring 7.1. Ongoing improvements in environmental sanitation, road maintenance and public infrastructure contributed to its higher ranking this year.

7. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The capital city is going through a building boom, but many of its citizens are suffering from extreme poverty.

Addis Ababa placed seventh with a score of 6.8. Ethiopia's capital has continued to invest in urban greening, waste recycling and environmental improvement programmes.

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8. Gaborone, Botswana

Gaborone, the capital of Botswana via sheiswanderlust.com

Botswana's capital ranked eighth with a cleanliness score of 6.5. Efficient municipal services, regular refuse collection and relatively low levels of urban congestion continue to support its performance.

9. Cape Town, South Africa

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Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town finished ninth with a score of 6.5. Although it remains one of Africa's most attractive cities overall, its cleanliness ranking slipped this year as local residents offered a more critical assessment than respondents in previous surveys.

10. Casablanca, Morocco

Casablanca, Morocco via destinationlesstravel

Casablanca completed the top 10 with a cleanliness score of 6.5. As Morocco's commercial capital, the city benefits from sustained investment in sanitation, transport and public infrastructure.

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Also Read: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana

What the Rankings Reveal

The rankings highlight the importance of long-term investment in sanitation, effective waste management and consistent enforcement of environmental regulations.

Kigali and Rabat continue to lead through sustained policy implementation, while Cotonou's rise demonstrates how steady improvements can significantly change a city's standing.

Morocco dominates this year's list with four cities in the top 10, reflecting nationwide investment in urban development rather than concentrating resources on a single city. Abuja's improvement also points to growing efforts to enhance sanitation and public services in Nigeria's capital.