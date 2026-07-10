Top 10 cleanest cities in Africa: See latest rankings
Kigali retained its position as Africa's cleanest city in The Africa Report's latest 2025 ranking.
Morocco dominated the rankings with four cities in the top 10, while Cotonou climbed to third place.
The survey was based on responses from 7,877 residents across Africa, using a revised methodology.
The latest 2025 Clean Cities Ranking by The Africa Report highlights the urban centres that have distinguished themselves through effective sanitation, well-maintained public spaces and strong environmental management.
Rwanda's capital, Kigali, continues to lead the continent, retaining its position as Africa's cleanest city.
The ranking also reflects notable changes elsewhere, with Cotonou climbing into the top three, Morocco placing four cities in the top 10, and several newcomers making an immediate impact.
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According to The Africa Report, the ranking is based on responses from 7,877 participants surveyed in partnership with Sagaci Research, a significant increase from the 1,918 respondents in the previous edition.
The latest survey relied primarily on permanent residents rather than magazine readers, providing a broader perspective on the day-to-day cleanliness of African cities.
Below are the 10 cleanest cities in Africa in 2026.
1. Kigali, Rwanda
Kigali retained first place with a cleanliness score of 9.4. The city is widely recognised for its strict environmental policies, including a long-standing ban on plastic bags and the monthly nationwide community clean-up exercise known as Umuganda. Its well-maintained streets, organised waste management system and strong civic participation continue to set the benchmark across Africa.
2. Rabat, Morocco
Morocco's capital remained second with a score of 8.3. Rabat has consistently invested in sanitation infrastructure, landscaped public spaces and urban maintenance, helping preserve its reputation as one of Africa's cleanest capitals.
3. Cotonou, Benin
Cotonou climbed from sixth to third place after recording a cleanliness score of 7.6. The city's rise reflects continued improvements in waste management, public sanitation and municipal services.
4. Tangier, Morocco
Making its first appearance in the rankings, Tangier secured fourth place with a score of 7.5. The northern port city has undergone significant urban renewal in recent years, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and public amenities.
5. Marrakech, Morocco
Another newcomer, Marrakech ranked fifth with a cleanliness score of 7.3. Known for its historic medina and tourism industry, the city has maintained high sanitation standards while preserving its cultural heritage.
6. Abuja, Nigeria
Nigeria's capital moved up eight places to sixth after scoring 7.1. Ongoing improvements in environmental sanitation, road maintenance and public infrastructure contributed to its higher ranking this year.
7. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Addis Ababa placed seventh with a score of 6.8. Ethiopia's capital has continued to invest in urban greening, waste recycling and environmental improvement programmes.
8. Gaborone, Botswana
Botswana's capital ranked eighth with a cleanliness score of 6.5. Efficient municipal services, regular refuse collection and relatively low levels of urban congestion continue to support its performance.
9. Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town finished ninth with a score of 6.5. Although it remains one of Africa's most attractive cities overall, its cleanliness ranking slipped this year as local residents offered a more critical assessment than respondents in previous surveys.
10. Casablanca, Morocco
Casablanca completed the top 10 with a cleanliness score of 6.5. As Morocco's commercial capital, the city benefits from sustained investment in sanitation, transport and public infrastructure.
Also Read: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana
What the Rankings Reveal
The rankings highlight the importance of long-term investment in sanitation, effective waste management and consistent enforcement of environmental regulations.
Kigali and Rabat continue to lead through sustained policy implementation, while Cotonou's rise demonstrates how steady improvements can significantly change a city's standing.
Morocco dominates this year's list with four cities in the top 10, reflecting nationwide investment in urban development rather than concentrating resources on a single city. Abuja's improvement also points to growing efforts to enhance sanitation and public services in Nigeria's capital.
Overall, the rankings show that maintaining clean cities requires continuous investment, effective governance and active public participation rather than short-term interventions alone.
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